Roller coaster crash at German amusement park injures 34

August 11, 2022 9:43:10 pm
Two roller coaster trains crashed into each other Thursday at an amusement park in southern Germany, injuring at least 34 people, two of them severely, German media reported.
One roller coaster train braked heavily and another train collided with it at the Legoland park in Guenzburg, the German news agency dpa reported.
Three helicopters were deployed to the scene, and fire and rescue services were called in to help.
It was not immediately clear how the crash could happen. It took place in the station of the Fire Dragon roller coaster, an amusement park spokesperson told dpa.
Subscriber Only Stories
Last week, a woman died in another roller coaster accident in an amusement park in Klotten in southwest Germany. The 57-year-old woman fell out of the roller coaster as it was moving and died of her injuries. The cause for the accident has not been identified yet.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATOPremium
Latest News
KL Rahul named India for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe
Mohali: Two nabbed for firing outside microbrewery, 25 live ammunition recovered
Pet pit bull attacks woman in Gurgaon
Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he, won’t he?
Scriptures like Manusmriti give respectable position to Indian women: Delhi HC Judge
CM appoints Rishabh Pant as brand ambassador of Uttarakhand
Bengaluru more than halves AC bus fleet, cites fuel costs and work from home in IT sector
Monkeypox can become endemic – here’s how it can be stopped in its tracks
Movie poster sees Kerala’s political discourse slip down its deep potholes
Eyeing 2024 polls, BJP looks to pick OBC Maharashtra chief in Patil place
An amigo from Mexico: The President who wants PM Modi in a peace panel
Coldplay shares stage with Ukrainian rockstar Vakarchuk at Brussels concert