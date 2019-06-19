Toggle Menu
Rocket hits site of foreign oil firms in Iraq’s Basra, two hurthttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/rocket-hits-site-of-foreign-oil-firms-in-iraqs-basra-2-hurt-5787870/

Rocket hits site of foreign oil firms in Iraq’s Basra, two hurt

The United States evacuated hundreds of diplomatic staff from its Baghdad embassy last month, Wednesday's incident came just as Exxon staff who were also evacuated after the diplomats' departure had begun to return to Basra.

iraq news, basra news, rocket attack, ExxonMobil, Exxon in iraq, oil companies in iraq, us military, baghdad news, Burjesia, us-iran conflict, Shi'ite militias, gulf of oman, Katyusha missile, tehran, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, world news, indian express
Oil officials said operations including exports from southern Iraq were not affected by the incidents. (Reuters)

A rocket landed at a residential and operations headquarters of several global major oil companies, including US giant ExxonMobil, near Iraq’s southern city of Basra early on Wednesday, wounding two Iraqi workers, police said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. It came after two separate attacks in as many days on bases housing US military personnel in Iraq, as tension increases between the United States and Iran.

The rocket hit the Burjesia site west of the city, police said. The United States evacuated hundreds of diplomatic staff from its Baghdad embassy last month, citing unspecified threats from Iran against US interests in neighbouring Iraq, where Tehran supports some Shi’ite militias.

Wednesday’s incident came just as Exxon staff who were also evacuated after the diplomats’ departure had begun to return to Basra.

Advertising

A security source said Exxon was again preparing to evacuate about 20 foreign staff immediately. Oil officials said operations including exports from southern Iraq were not affected by the incidents.

Other companies operating at the site include Royal Dutch Shell PLC and Italian Eni SpA, the oil officials said.

Police said the rocket was a short-range Katyusha missile that landed 100 metres from the part of the site used as a residence and operations centre by Exxon.

Burjesia is near the Zubair oilfield operated by Eni. Washington has ramped up sanctions pressure on Iran in recent months and says it has sent additional forces to the region over tension with the Islamic Republic.

It blames Tehran for attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman last week. Tehran denies it was involved.

Both sides say they do not want war, but analysts warn such incidents could escalate violence in the region.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Trump says US is ‘very prepared’ with regard to Iran
2 Mark Esper, named as US acting defence secretary, brings military background to the job
3 Global economic growth is already slowing. The US trade war is making it worse.