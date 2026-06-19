Robin Hood’s hideout falls: Sherwood Forest’s iconic Major Oak tree declared dead

Visitors and climate change have changed the fate of the Major Oak tree, bringing it closer to its death. (Image Source: Magnific)

Written by Salonee Kulkarni

The 1,200-year-old Major Oak tree which sheltered the 13th-century bandit from stories, Robin Hood, has been declared dead by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) on Thursday, citing an inability to sprout leaves this spring, CNN reported.

The Sherwood Forest in England’s Nottinghamshire has been under threat due to climate change. The RSPB implemented protection strategies like installing support beams under the tree’s branches. The tree was also saved from the axe’s blade by adopting fencing strategies in the 1970s.

“The tree’s failure to produce leaves this year is heartbreaking for everyone,” said Hollie Drake of the RSPB. Major Oak was one of the biggest trees in Britain, with its canopy spread of 28 metres (92 feet) and a trunk circumference of 11 meters (36 feet).