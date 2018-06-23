Follow Us:
Saturday, June 23, 2018
Robert Mueller seeks sentencing for former Trump adviser in September

By: AP | Washington | Published: June 23, 2018 9:11:50 am
US Justice Department, Trump campaign and Russia, Russia and Donald Trump news, Russia trump campaign investigation, Russia and Trump campaign news, latest news, international news, world news, latest news, George Papadopoulos became a key cooperator for Mueller as he probes Russian election interference and possible coordination with Donald Trump’s associates. (AP/File photo)

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team is asking a federal judge to set a sentencing date for former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos.

Prosecutors say in a new court filing that Papadopoulos could be sentenced as early as September 7. The move suggests prosecutors may be wrapping up at least a part of the investigation soon.

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty last year to lying to investigators about his contacts with people linked to Russia during the campaign. He then became a key cooperator for Mueller as he probes Russian election interference and possible coordination with Donald Trump’s associates.

In recent weeks, Papadopoulos’ wife has said in media interviews that her husband had nothing to do with Russia. She has also called for President Trump to pardon her husband.

