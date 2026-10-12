Robert E Hall and Michael Woodford win Nobel Prize for Economics 2026

The Nobel Prize in Economics has been awarded to Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford for their work on the “microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation”. Hall is affiliated with Stanford University in California, and Woodford with Columbia University in New York. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm announced the names of the two American economists.

According to John Hassler, chair of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences, “The laureates’ work has provided us with a stable theoretical foundation for the models that are now used by central banks and governments around the world.”

BREAKING NEWS

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2026 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford “for microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation.” #NobelPrize https://t.co/2i7ktB1Q2b — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 12, 2026

Hassler added, “With them, we are better equipped to deal with shocks in the economy, such as energy crises or sudden changes in how much households consume.”

The Nobel Prize in Economics was earlier known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. Last week, the Nobel honour was announced in physics, chemistry, peace, medicine, and literature. The prize money for this year’s Nobel honour in economics was $1.2 million, whether for an individual, a group or organisation.

2026 economic sciences laureate Robert E. Hall’s hypothesis was that changes in consumption could not be predicted because they depend on new – and thus unpredictable – information. Hall presented his results in an article in 1978, which was something of a eureka moment for research. His work became key to the development of modern research on consumption. #NobelPrize — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 12, 2026

Hall and Woodford’s research developed new Keynesian models which helps in explaining and and quantifying how stabilisation policy affects business cycles and are now used by central banks and finance ministries around the world. The Nobel committee stated that the economists’ research made it possible to manage large macroeconomic crises in a more efficient manner than before.

Hall and Woodford’s research “has been hugely beneficial during the pandemic and the energy crises of recent years, which have not had such long-term consequences for growth and inflation as in the critical periods of the 1970s,” the Nobel committee said in a post on X.