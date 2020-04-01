Roadside bombing in Afghanistan kills 8 mostly children

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but both the Taliban and the Islamic State militants are active in the province. (AP/Representational Image) No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but both the Taliban and the Islamic State militants are active in the province. (AP/Representational Image)

A roadside bombing in southern Afghanistan on Wednesday killed at least eight civilians including six children.

The victims were all from a single family according to Helmand police spokesman Zaman Hamdard. The family had just left the southern district to Greshk when the bomb hit their car Hamdard added.Two more family members were wounded he said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but both the Taliban and the Islamic State militants are active in the province.

On Tuesday the Taliban sent a three member technical team to Kabul to monitor the release of Taliban prisoners as part of a peace deal signed by the insurgents and the US at the end of February.That deal calls for the Afghan government to release of 5000 Taliban prisoners and for the Taliban to free 1000 government personnel and Afghan troops they hold captive. The deal is also supposed to be followed by intra Afghan peace talks that would include the Taliban.

Read| US-Taliban deal puts the onus of ending the Afghanistan war on Asian forces

Kabul said Wednesday that discussions between the government and the Talibans technical team would continue under the observation of the International Committee of the Red Cross though it was not known when the prisoner release process would start Kabul had previously announced its 21member team for peace negotiations with the Taliban It also remains unclear when those negotiations would begin.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.