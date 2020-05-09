Roadside bomb kills 6 Pakistani troops

It is the first major attack on the forces in Balochistan since the outbreak of COVID-19. (AP/Representational) It is the first major attack on the forces in Balochistan since the outbreak of COVID-19. (AP/Representational)

At least six security personnel, including an Army major, were killed on Friday when a roadside bomb struck a patrol vehicle in a remote area in southwestern Pakistan, close to the border with Iran.

The Army said in a statement that a vehicle of paramilitary Frontier Corps was targeted through a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) in Kech district’s Buleda area, about 14 km from the Iran border.

“A major and five soldier embraced shahadat while one soldier was injured,” according to army. No one took responsibility but Baloch militants often target the security forces in the province.

It is the first major attack on the forces in Balochistan since the outbreak of COVID-19.

