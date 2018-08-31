Follow Us:
Friday, August 31, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
  • Roadside bomb kills 5 police in east Nangarhar province: Afghan official

Roadside bomb kills 5 police in east Nangarhar province: Afghan official

IS has a strong presence in Nangarhar, where Afghan and US support troops have targeted their outposts

By: AP | Kabul,afghanistan | Published: August 31, 2018 1:12:16 pm
Roadside bomb kills 5 police in east Nangarhar province: Afghan official An Afghan security officer arrives at an area near a house where attackers are hiding, in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul/File)
Related News

An Afghan official says a roadside bomb has killed five border police and wounded four others in eastern Nangarhar province. A vehicle carrying the officers struck the mine in Achin District on Thursday, police officer Qais Saifi told The Associated Press on Friday.

No one immediately took responsibility but Saifi blamed the Islamic State group, saying they regularly plant roadside bombs to target Afghan officials and security forces. IS has a strong presence in Nangarhar, where Afghan and US support troops have targeted their outposts

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, a van hit a roadside mine in northeaster Kunar province, killing three people and wounding 16 others Wednesday, said Abdul Ghani Musamim, spokesman for the provincial governor. Afghanistan is one of the world’s heaviest mined countries.

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Jassa Patti: Wrestler Who Has Won Rs 1 Crore, 70 Bikes, 4 Cars
Watch Now
Jassa Patti: Wrestler Who Has Won Rs 1 Crore, 70 Bikes, 4 Cars
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement