Road clear for Gotabaya Rajapaksa to contest coming Sri Lankan president election

With most hurdles out of his way, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was Sri Lanka’s defence secretary during the successful war against the LTTE, is all set to contest the presidential elections to be held towards the end of November.

The Sunday Express has learnt that a consensus has been reached in the family and former president Mahinda Rajapaksa will announce the name of brother Gotabaya as the candidate of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) on August 11, at the party’s national convention being held in Colombo.

Sources said Gotabaya will roll out his campaign the same day, and tour the country till August 18, meeting leaders and clergy of the Buddhist, Christian, Muslim and Hindu communities.

The Sri Lankan election commission had recently announced that the presidential polls would be held between November 15 and December 7.

While Mahinda cannot contest again because of the two-term limit for president in Sri Lanka, Gotabaya’s candidature too had faced several uncertainties. One of the major problems was his dual citizenship, and in May, he resolved this by renouncing his US citizenship.

This also insulated Gotabaya from the threat of a civil lawsuit in US seeking damages from him for allegedly instigating and authorising torture and murder of Sri Lankan journalist Lasantha Wickrematunge.

Gotabaya also faced a corruption case in the high court. But, two weeks ago, the Supreme Court ordered that proceedings be suspended until a batch of petitions pending before it were heard and decided.

Credited by Sri Lanka’s majority Buddhist Sinhalese with vanquishing the LTTE as the defence secretary, Gotabaya has long faced accusations of war crimes from the Tamil community and human rights groups internationally, but none has stuck.

Asked about his role in the killings during the war, Gotabaya had told The Indian Express in March 2018, “I know I haven’t done anything wrong… When you ask about civilian killings, you must understand that war is not a rosy thing, whether it is in Sri Lanka or Afghanistan or India or Pakistan or Iraq. War is not a good thing, it is not a nice thing. But in Sri Lanka, I didn’t create the war, I ended the war… Our country is a better place without the LTTE.”