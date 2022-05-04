scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Road accident kills 26 in western Ukraine: Interior ministry

The mishap involved a bus, a minibus and a fuel truck that exploded after the crash

By: Reuters | Kyiv |
May 4, 2022 2:31:16 pm
Firefighters spray water onto a vehicle on fire after a fuel truck collided with a bus on the Kyiv-Chop highway in Sitne, Dubna district, Rivne region. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/REUTERS)

Twenty-six people were killed in a collision in the Rivne region of western Ukraine involving a bus, a minibus and a fuel truck that exploded after the crash, the interior ministry said on Wednesday.

The bus had been heading to Poland, the ministry said on Facebook. It did not say whether it was carrying any people fleeing the war in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

The dead from Tuesday’s collision included 24 passengers and the drivers of both the bus and the minibus. Twelve others were hurt including the driver of the fuel truck, the ministry said.

