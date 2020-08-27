RNC 2020 Day 4: Trump to accept Republican Party’s nomination from White House

Trump will be introduced by his daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump on the final night of the convention. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump will officially accept the Grand Old Party’s nomination for a second presidential term Thursday, marking the finale of the four-day Republican National Convention 2020. President Trump is set to conclude the event by virtually addressing the American voters from the White House South Lawn.

Trump’s call to build a makeshift outdoor theatre in the South Lawn has been the subject of growing criticism. Many critics have said that using the White House as a backdrop was a deliberate and politically motivated decision. Some believe President Trump is violating federal law by abusing the powers of his office for political gain.

During his speech, Trump is likely to vehemently defend his last four years in office and the work undertaken by his administration, as well as attack his political adversaries — the Democratic Party’s Presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris. During his campaign, Trump has repeatedly slammed Biden and Harris, who he alleges are the torch-bearers of what he calls ‘the Radical Left’.

Trump will be introduced by his daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump on the final night of the convention. According to a New York Times Report, Ivanka is likely to focus on the work her father has allegedly done to help working-class families, in order to solidify the idea of Trump as a ‘People’s President’ in the minds of his voters.

“Four years ago, I told you my father would focus on making child care affordable and accessible,” reads an excerpt of Ivanka’s speech obtained by the Associated Press. “As part of Republican tax cuts, in 2019 alone, our child tax credit put over $2,000 into the pockets of 40 million American families.”

Ivanka previously introduced her father at his first Republican National Convention in 2016. She later worked in his administration as an unpaid senior advisor, with a focus on job training issues, child care, paid family leave and helping women in developing countries.

The final night of the convention will feature some of the Republican Party’s most prominent voices — including Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is the President’s personal attorney, is also expected to speak at the event.

The parents of humanitarian worker Kayla Mueller, who was held hostage and killed by the Islamic State, will also take the stage and endorse President Trump. Apart from this, Alice Johnson, a woman who was serving a life sentence in federal prison until President Trump commuted her sentence, will also address the audience.

Here is the full list of speakers for the final night of RNC 2020

*Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson

*Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky

*House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California

*Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton

*Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani

*Representative Jeff Van Drew

*Ivanka Trump

*Political adviser Ja’Ron Smith

*Carl and Marsha Mueller, the parents of Kayla Mueller

*Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White

*Debbie Flood

*Franklin Graham, evangelical leader

*Alice Johnson, ex-inmate pardoned by Mr. Trump

*Wade Mayfield

*President Donald Trump

How to watch the Republican National Convention 2020

The planning committee of the Republican National Convention 2020 will live-stream the proceedings across social media platforms. It will be available to watch on Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, and YouTube.

