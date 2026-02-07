Riyadh Metro Red Line Extension to add 8.4 km track; project has India connection

Riyadh Metro Red Line Extension: The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has planned an 8.4-km extension of the Riyadh Metro’s Red Line. The new corridor aims to reduce dependence on private vehicles, ease traffic congestion and improve overall quality of life in the city.

Riyadh Metro Red Line Extension: Route

The Riyadh Metro Red Line Extension will run from King Saud University to the Diriyah Gate Development project. According to RCRC, the metro line extension project will have five new stations. The project is expected to improve connectivity between vital areas, residential communities, and educational, cultural, and healthcare centers.

Riyadh Metro Red Line Extension project (Image: RCRC) Riyadh Metro Red Line Extension project (Image: RCRC)

In a statement, Ibrahim Al-Sultan, Minister of State, Cabinet Member, and CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City said: “The red line extension project enhances the city’s public transport network and completes the commission’s efforts to develop a sustainable urban transport ecosystem linking Riyadh’s key centers, residential communities, and cultural and educational landmarks.”