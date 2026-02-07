Riyadh Metro Red Line Extension to add 8.4 km track; project has India connection

Riyadh Metro Red Line Extension: The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has planned an 8.4-km extension of the Riyadh Metro’s Red Line. The new corridor aims to reduce dependence on private vehicles, ease traffic congestion and improve overall quality of life in the city.
The Riyadh Metro Red Line Extension will run from King Saud University to the Diriyah Gate Development project. According to RCRC, the metro line extension project will have five new stations. The project is expected to improve connectivity between vital areas, residential communities, and educational, cultural, and healthcare centers.
Riyadh Metro Red Line Extension project (Image: RCRC)
In a statement, Ibrahim Al-Sultan, Minister of State, Cabinet Member, and CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City said: “The red line extension project enhances the city’s public transport network and completes the commission’s efforts to develop a sustainable urban transport ecosystem linking Riyadh’s key centers, residential communities, and cultural and educational landmarks.”
Riyadh Metro Red Line Extension project (Image: RCRC)
Construction of Riyadh Metro Red Line Extension project
The Riyadh Metro Red Line Extension project includes the construction of 7.1 km of deep underground tunnels, 1.3 km of elevated tracks and new stations. As per RCRC, two stations will be located at King Saud University, with one serving the medical city and health colleges and the other serving the university concourse.
It further said that three more stations will be located in Diriyah (the first Saudi capital and a UNESCO World Heritage site), including one planned as a future interchange with Line 7. The metro project is scheduled for completion in around six years.
Contract of Riyadh Metro Red Line Extension project
The construction of the Riyadh Metro Red Line Extension will be executed by a consortium with an Indian connection. Last month, the RCRC awarded the project to a Webuild-led consortium that includes India’s Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Saudi Arabia’s Nesma and France’s Alstom.
Riyadh Metro Red Line Extension project (Image: RCRC)
“The Red Line extension project is part of the Guinness World Records longest driverless Metro Network which was rolled out by RCRC. Part of the project scope is to integrate the new section with the whole system of 6 driverless lines launched in Riyadh last December, which covers 176 km and is one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in the world,” Webuild said in a release.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More