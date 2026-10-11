Riyadh airport attack: Saudi Arabia extends closure, UAE airlines cancel flights

Authorities in Saudi Arabia extended the closure of King Khalid International Airport on Sunday, a day after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched new airstrikes at the airport’s terminals 3 and 4, killing 12 people and injuring more than 300.
Following the attack, flights to and from Riyadh were cancelled by UAE airlines, with the disruption poised to trickle down to only a few on Monday.
Saturday’s strike by Houthi rebels at Riyadh airport marked a major escalation in the conflict between the militant group and the kingdom. US President Donald Trump earlier said that he was considering whether to join Saudi strikes against the rebels.
At least six flights were cancelled between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh on Sunday, and two more cancellations have been announced for Monday, according to Etihad Airways. Among other airlines listed in the cancellations to Riyadh are flydubai, Air Arabia, and Emirates, the services that connect Dubai and Sharjah with the Saudi capital, flight tracking site Flightradar24’s data showed.
According to King Khalid International Airport’s aviation notice, the airport is slated to remain shut until Sunday midnight (local time). But the notice didn’t specify the exact date or time when passenger operations would resume. Until Sunday morning, Flightradar24 data showed that close to 606 flights to and from Riyadh were cancelled, which includes 313 arrivals and 293 departures.
Etihad Airways confirmed through its website the latest cancellations of flights to and from Riyadh for the next couple of days.
Affected Etihad Airways services:
October 11 flight cancellations
EY559 from Abu Dhabi to Riyadh
EY560 from Riyadh to Abu Dhabi
October 12 flight cancellations
EY559 from Abu Dhabi to Riyadh
EY560 from Riyadh to Abu Dhabi
October 13 flight cancellations
EY551 from Abu Dhabi to Riyadh
EY552 from Riyadh to Abu Dhabi
Affected Emirates services:
October 11 – Dubai to Riyadh flights
EK815 – Cancelled
EK819 – Cancelled
EK817 – Cancelled
October 12 – Riyadh to Dubai flights
EK816 – Cancelled
EK820 – Cancelled
EK818 – Cancelled
Meanwhile, Saudi authorities on Sunday said that schools in Riyadh will hold online classes for a week. Yemen’s Houthi rebels have issued warnings to all airlines to avoid using Saudi airports. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the Iran-backed group “reiterates its warning…against using Saudi airports and airspace”.