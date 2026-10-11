Riyadh airport attack: Saudi Arabia extends closure, UAE airlines cancel flights

Smoke and flames rise from King Khalid Airport, after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked the airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters/ Representational image)

Authorities in Saudi Arabia extended the closure of King Khalid International Airport on Sunday, a day after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched new airstrikes at the airport’s terminals 3 and 4, killing 12 people and injuring more than 300.

Following the attack, flights to and from Riyadh were cancelled by UAE airlines, with the disruption poised to trickle down to only a few on Monday.

Riyadh airport closure: UAE airlines cancel flights

Saturday’s strike by Houthi rebels at Riyadh airport marked a major escalation in the conflict between the militant group and the kingdom. US President Donald Trump earlier said that he was considering whether to join Saudi strikes against the rebels.

At least six flights were cancelled between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh on Sunday, and two more cancellations have been announced for Monday, according to Etihad Airways. Among other airlines listed in the cancellations to Riyadh are flydubai, Air Arabia, and Emirates, the services that connect Dubai and Sharjah with the Saudi capital, flight tracking site Flightradar24’s data showed.

How long will Riyadh airport remain shut?

According to King Khalid International Airport’s aviation notice, the airport is slated to remain shut until Sunday midnight (local time). But the notice didn’t specify the exact date or time when passenger operations would resume. Until Sunday morning, Flightradar24 data showed that close to 606 flights to and from Riyadh were cancelled, which includes 313 arrivals and 293 departures.

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Etihad Airways confirmed through its website the latest cancellations of flights to and from Riyadh for the next couple of days.

Etihad Airways flight cancellations: October 11-13

Affected Etihad Airways services:

October 11 flight cancellations

EY559 from Abu Dhabi to Riyadh

EY560 from Riyadh to Abu Dhabi

October 12 flight cancellations

EY559 from Abu Dhabi to Riyadh

EY560 from Riyadh to Abu Dhabi

October 13 flight cancellations

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EY551 from Abu Dhabi to Riyadh

EY552 from Riyadh to Abu Dhabi

Emirates flight cancellations between Dubai and Riyadh

Affected Emirates services:

October 11 – Dubai to Riyadh flights

EK815 – Cancelled

EK819 – Cancelled

EK817 – Cancelled

October 12 – Riyadh to Dubai flights

EK816 – Cancelled

EK820 – Cancelled

EK818 – Cancelled

Saudi schools shift online as Houthis warn airlines

Meanwhile, Saudi authorities on Sunday said that schools in Riyadh will hold online classes for a week. Yemen’s Houthi rebels have issued warnings to all airlines to avoid using Saudi airports. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the Iran-backed group “reiterates its warning…against using Saudi airports and airspace”.