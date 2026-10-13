Riyadh Flight Disruption: Airport shut until Saturday as airlines cancel Saudi flights

This image from CCTV video released by Saudi Arabia's Media Ministry shows passengers taking cover as flames and smoke fill part of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during what authorities described as a strike at the airport. (Photo: AP)

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport will stay closed until Saturday, October 17, after Houthi missile attacks killed at least 18 people and wounded more than 300, Reuters said. Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia and Qatar Airways have cancelled or paused flights to Riyadh, Dammam and other Saudi cities. Lufthansa Group, Air France-KLM and Delta have also changed their plans. Gulf News, citing data from the aviation firm Cirium, said more than half of all flights leaving Saudi airports on Sunday did not operate.

Here is a list of the flights that have been cancelled so far.