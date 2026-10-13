Riyadh Flight Disruption: Airport shut until Saturday as airlines cancel Saudi flights

Riyadh's King Khalid airport is shut until Saturday after Houthi attacks, and airlines including Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Qatar Airways have cancelled Saudi flights. Here is the full list.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readOct 13, 2026 11:50 AM IST First published on: Oct 13, 2026 at 11:50 AM IST
Saudi Arabia Airport AttackThis image from CCTV video released by Saudi Arabia's Media Ministry shows passengers taking cover as flames and smoke fill part of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during what authorities described as a strike at the airport. (Photo: AP)

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport will stay closed until Saturday, October 17, after Houthi missile attacks killed at least 18 people and wounded more than 300, Reuters said. Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia and Qatar Airways have cancelled or paused flights to Riyadh, Dammam and other Saudi cities. Lufthansa Group, Air France-KLM and Delta have also changed their plans. Gulf News, citing data from the aviation firm Cirium, said more than half of all flights leaving Saudi airports on Sunday did not operate.

Here is a list of the flights that have been cancelled so far.

Riyadh airport closed until Saturday

The Saudi civil aviation authority extended the closure of King Khalid International, the country’s second-busiest airport after Jeddah. It said the move would “allow for the completion of procedures” to make sure the airport is safe and ready to run, Reuters said. A notice to pilots shows the airport will stay shut until 2100 GMT on October 17.

Also read Deadly Houthi attacks: Riyadh airport shut until October 17 as flight cancellations mount

The airport has been closed since Saturday, when an attack killed 13 people and wounded more than 300. It was the deadliest attack in the kingdom in more than a decade, Reuters said. On Sunday, another attack killed one person and hurt nearly a dozen others. On Monday night, Saudi Arabia said it shot down a Houthi ballistic missile fired towards Riyadh, and the Houthis said they had targeted the airport.

Reuters also reported that Saudi Arabia had not sent public warnings before the attacks. The civil defence authority sent its first alerts since September 29 on Monday, when it warned of possible threats in Riyadh and southern cities.

Story continues below this ad

Flights cancelled by airline

 
 

GULF AIRSPACE

Flights Cancelled to Saudi Arabia

Airlines suspend services amid regional disruption

Gulf News listed the flights below, based on notices from the airlines.

 SAUDI ARABIA  
DEPARTURES · TO SAUDI ARABIA
EK815Dubai → RiyadhCANCELLED
EY575Abu Dhabi → DammamCANCELLED
FZ847Dubai → RiyadhCANCELLED
G9195Sharjah → AbhaCANCELLED
EK801Dubai → JeddahCANCELLED
EY559Abu Dhabi → RiyadhCANCELLED

Gulf carriers

Emirates

Cancelled flights on October 12 and 13 due to “operational reasons”.

Dubai to Riyadh
EK815EK819EK817
Dubai to Dammam
EK823EK827EK821
Dubai to Jeddah
EK801EK805EK803
Dubai to Medina
EK809Oct 12EK807Oct 13

Air Arabia

Cancelled these flights from Sharjah.

Abha
G9195Oct 12 and 13
Gassim
G9070Oct 12
Riyadh
G9151Oct 12 and 13G9154Oct 12 and 13
Taif
G9187Oct 12

Etihad Airways

Cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam due to “regional disruption”.

All Abu Dhabi to Riyadh flights are cancelled until October 19.

OCTOBER 12

Dammam
EY575EY576EY573EY574
Jeddah
EY601EY602EY603EY604
Riyadh
EY559EY560EY555EY556

OCTOBER 13

Dammam
EY575EY576
Jeddah
EY602EY603EY604
Riyadh
EY551EY552

flydubai

Cancelled the following flights on both October 12 and 13.

Dubai to Dammam
FZ883FZ869FZ863FZ867
Dubai to Riyadh
FZ847FZ841FZ855
 Flights to Jeddah, AlUla and Neom are running as normal.

Qatar Airways

Paused flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam due to the “current situation”.

No restart date was given.

Foreign airlines pause Saudi services

LH
Lufthansa Group

Cancelled all flights to Riyadh until October 16.

UNTIL OCT 16
AF
Air France-KLM

Extended its pause on flights to and from Riyadh until the end of the month.

UNTIL OCT 31
DL
Delta Air Lines

Moved the start of its Atlanta to Riyadh service from October 23 to March 2027.

MARCH 2027

Safety warnings and airline advisories

FAA

The US Federal Aviation Administration told American airlines on Sunday to take care when flying to or over Saudi Arabia.

EASA

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency widened its warning on Saudi airspace on Friday, citing missile and drone attacks.

OPSGROUP

A firm that gives safety advice to airlines, has told them to avoid the southern route over the Middle East and fly over central Asia instead.

MARK ZEE, FOUNDER OF OPSGROUP

“The level of attacks on civil aviation is unprecedented.”

Gulf News said the International Air Transport Association condemned the attacks and said airports, planes and passengers “must never be a target”.

Source: Gulf News, based on airline notices.

Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

How many flights have been hit

Gulf News, citing Cirium data, said 623 of the 1,096 flights due to leave Saudi airports on Sunday were cancelled or did not fly, or 56.84 per cent. At Riyadh, 353 of 354 departures did not operate. Across all Saudi airports, cancellations reached 46.4 per cent on Monday, Reuters said.

Most Read
1US-Iran War Highlights: Riyadh airport to remain shut this week as airlines cancel services amid Houthi attack
2US-Iran War Live News Updates: Trump says US may have gone ‘too far’ in targeting Iran’s leadership
3What are Tehran’s seven conditions to end US-Iran war
4Nobel Economics 2026: Robert E Hall, Michael Woodford win for stabilisation research
5Flydubai FZ1073 attack: 100 passengers plan class-action lawsuit seeking millions
6Why Indian-American voters are in focus ahead of US midterm elections

For the wider period from October 8 to 13, 2,018 of 6,608 departures, or 30.54 per cent, were cancelled or did not fly. Other airports were also hit on Sunday:

  • Dammam: 56 of 123 departures
  • Jeddah: 98 of 370 departures
  • Abha: 22 of 43 departures
  • Taif: 9 of 12 departures
  • Tabuk: 12 of 23 departures
Also read Video shows moment of Riyadh airport strike, pilgrims flee as blast rips through terminal

Saudi airlines have lost flights too. Between October 8 and 11, Cirium recorded these cancelled or non-operating departures:

  • Saudia: 646 of 1,546
  • flynas: 327 of 817
  • flyadeal: 311 of 679
  • Riyadh Air: 43 of 73

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments