Riyadh Flight Disruption: Airport shut until Saturday as airlines cancel Saudi flights

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport will stay closed until Saturday, October 17, after Houthi missile attacks killed at least 18 people and wounded more than 300, Reuters said. Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia and Qatar Airways have cancelled or paused flights to Riyadh, Dammam and other Saudi cities. Lufthansa Group, Air France-KLM and Delta have also changed their plans. Gulf News, citing data from the aviation firm Cirium, said more than half of all flights leaving Saudi airports on Sunday did not operate.
Here is a list of the flights that have been cancelled so far.
The Saudi civil aviation authority extended the closure of King Khalid International, the country’s second-busiest airport after Jeddah. It said the move would “allow for the completion of procedures” to make sure the airport is safe and ready to run, Reuters said. A notice to pilots shows the airport will stay shut until 2100 GMT on October 17.
The airport has been closed since Saturday, when an attack killed 13 people and wounded more than 300. It was the deadliest attack in the kingdom in more than a decade, Reuters said. On Sunday, another attack killed one person and hurt nearly a dozen others. On Monday night, Saudi Arabia said it shot down a Houthi ballistic missile fired towards Riyadh, and the Houthis said they had targeted the airport.
Reuters also reported that Saudi Arabia had not sent public warnings before the attacks. The civil defence authority sent its first alerts since September 29 on Monday, when it warned of possible threats in Riyadh and southern cities.
GULF AIRSPACE
Flights Cancelled to Saudi Arabia
Airlines suspend services amid regional disruption
Gulf News listed the flights below, based on notices from the airlines.
Gulf carriers
Emirates
Cancelled flights on October 12 and 13 due to “operational reasons”.
Air Arabia
Cancelled these flights from Sharjah.
Etihad Airways
Cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam due to “regional disruption”.
OCTOBER 12
OCTOBER 13
flydubai
Cancelled the following flights on both October 12 and 13.
Qatar Airways
Paused flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam due to the “current situation”.
No restart date was given.
Foreign airlines pause Saudi services
Cancelled all flights to Riyadh until October 16.UNTIL OCT 16
Extended its pause on flights to and from Riyadh until the end of the month.UNTIL OCT 31
Moved the start of its Atlanta to Riyadh service from October 23 to March 2027.MARCH 2027
Safety warnings and airline advisories
The US Federal Aviation Administration told American airlines on Sunday to take care when flying to or over Saudi Arabia.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency widened its warning on Saudi airspace on Friday, citing missile and drone attacks.
A firm that gives safety advice to airlines, has told them to avoid the southern route over the Middle East and fly over central Asia instead.
“The level of attacks on civil aviation is unprecedented.”
Gulf News said the International Air Transport Association condemned the attacks and said airports, planes and passengers “must never be a target”.
Source: Gulf News, based on airline notices.
Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar
Gulf News, citing Cirium data, said 623 of the 1,096 flights due to leave Saudi airports on Sunday were cancelled or did not fly, or 56.84 per cent. At Riyadh, 353 of 354 departures did not operate. Across all Saudi airports, cancellations reached 46.4 per cent on Monday, Reuters said.
For the wider period from October 8 to 13, 2,018 of 6,608 departures, or 30.54 per cent, were cancelled or did not fly. Other airports were also hit on Sunday:
Saudi airlines have lost flights too. Between October 8 and 11, Cirium recorded these cancelled or non-operating departures: