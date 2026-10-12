Riyadh airport shuts for second day after Houthi attacks, 60% of flights to be cancelled

Riyadh airport closure has disrupted regional air travel, with Etihad and Emirates cancelling flights following a Houthi attack and Saudi authorities extending the shutdown

Written by: Nischai Vats
3 min readNew DelhiOct 12, 2026 06:42 PM IST First published on: Oct 12, 2026 at 06:19 PM IST
Smoke and flames rise from King Khalid Airport, after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked the airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 8, 2026. (Reuters)Smoke and flames rise from King Khalid Airport, after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked the airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters/ Representational image)

The attack on Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport ​in Riyadh has led to the continuation of the suspension of operations on Monday, with the General Authority of Civil Aviation not clarifying when operations would resume.

According ​to aviation analytics firm Cirium, about 60 per cent of scheduled flights at the Riyadh airport are expected to be cancelled.

riyadh airport attack
This image from CCTV video released by Saudi Arabia’s Media Ministry shows passengers taking cover as flames and smoke fill part of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during what authorities described as a strike at the airport. (Saudi Media Ministry via AP)

Riyadh airport sees widespread flight cancellations

Saudi Arabia’s second busiest airport after Jeddah, Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, cancelled 99.7 per cent of all the scheduled flights on Sunday, data from Cirium showed. It added that more than one third of total flights scheduled across Saudi Arabia were not expected to operate on Monday. However, according to flight tracking site Flightradar24, the estimated cancellations at Riyadh airport are expected to be around 78 per cent.

Fresh Houthi airstrikes disrupt airport operations

Operations at Riyadh airport remained shut on Sunday, and services haven’t resumed on Monday due to fresh airstrikes from Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels. At least one person was killed, and a dozen others were injured in airstrikes on Sunday. A day earlier, the rebel group targeted Riyadh airport, killing 13 people and wounding more than 300.

Lufthansa, IndiGo, Air India suspend Riyadh flights

Germany’s Lufthansa Group announced earlier that it would suspend flights to Riyadh through October 16 ​due to “current developments in the Middle East”. Indian carrier Indigo had previously announced cancellations of all flights to and from Riyadh ​until October 9. Air India and Akasa Air also said previously that they had cancelled all flights to and from the Saudi capital until October 10.

FAA warns US airlines amid regional aviation disruption

The attacks at several airports across the kingdom have marked one of the major disruptions in Saudi civil aviation history, forcing airlines across Asia and Europe to cease operations. The US aviation watchdog, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), has warned American airlines on Sunday to exercise caution while flying to or over Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported.

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Trump weighs US role in strikes against Houthis

Shortly after the attack on Riyadh airport on Saturday, US President Donald Trump said he was evaluating whether America should join Saudi forces in striking Houthi rebels. “We may. We’re going to look at it. We just found out about the recent attack. So we’ll make a decision. We move very quickly.”

Nischai Vats
Nischai Vats
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Nischai Vats is a Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express. His work primarily covers US politics and visa and immigration policy, alongside broader international developments, with an emphasis on accuracy, verification, and clear explainers. Experience Nischai joined The Indian Express in May 2024 where he works on writing, editing, and refining high-impact stories for digital platforms. His role involves ensuring editorial consistency, factual accuracy, and clarity in coverage of complex policy-driven subjects. Earlier in his career, he worked across Indian digital newsrooms in reporting and editing roles, including stints at Inshorts, Newslaundry, Tiranga TV, and Catch News. His newsroom experience spans rapid digital publishing, ground reporting, and copy editing across national, civic, and policy beats. Expertise His core areas of focus include: US politics and governance: Coverage of American political developments, executive actions, and policy shifts. US visa and immigration policy: Reporting and editing stories on visa categories, regulatory changes, and immigration pathways affecting global audiences. Editorial accuracy and copy editing: Ensuring clarity, language precision, and verification in fast-paced digital news environments. Authoritativeness and trustworthiness Nischai's journalism is grounded in verified sources, official documentation, and clear attribution, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. His background across reporting and editing enables him to translate complex policy updates into reliable, reader-friendly coverage. ... Read More

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