Flight disruption: Air India, IndiGo and Akasa Air halt Riyadh flights after Houthi strike damages plane

Airlines like Lufthansa and Air India have temporarily suspended flights to Saudi Arabia's capital after explosions were reported Thursday, including a large blast at Riyadh's international airport

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readOct 9, 2026 06:02 AM IST First published on: Oct 9, 2026 at 05:46 AM IST
Saudi Arabia Flight CancellationsLufthansa aircraft are parked at an airpor in Munich. (Photo: AP)

A plane was badly damaged at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on Thursday after missile strikes by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis, according to Reuters.

Air India, IndiGo and Akasa Air have suspended Riyadh flights, along with Lufthansa as reported by the Associated Press (AP). The Houthis say they are hitting Saudi Arabia because it backs Yemen’s government in the civil war. Saudi officials say three people have died in strikes on airports this week.

What happened at the airport

Three people briefed on the matter told Reuters that shrapnel from an intercepted missile or another projectile hit a Saudia Airlines plane parked at a terminal. The plane caught fire and was heavily damaged. They said no passengers were thought to be on board, but they could not rule out injuries. Video checked by Reuters showed thick black smoke and flames rising from the airport.

The Houthis said they carried out three separate attacks on the airport on Thursday and later said they fired more ballistic and cruise missiles at airports in Riyadh and Najran. Saudi authorities did not comment on the Houthi claims, ABC News says.

The group also told workers to stay away from energy plants, which it said would be targeted, Reuters says. Saudi officials said debris from an intercepted missile hit a kindergarten and a medical complex in Riyadh. The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it destroyed two ballistic missiles fired towards Riyadh and one towards Khamis Mushayt, which has a major air base.

Flights cancelled and airport closed

More than 275 flights were cancelled at the airport on Thursday, according to FlightAware, quoted by ABC News. That was 40% of scheduled arrivals and 30% of scheduled departures. Reuters, citing the data firm Cirium, says almost half of departures had been cancelled by 1500 GMT, with 31 more cancellations expected on Friday across all Saudi airports.

Flightradar24 said the airport had “closed again” on Thursday afternoon, with the last landing more than 80 minutes earlier. Lufthansa Group has suspended flights to Riyadh until October 16. Riyadh is also due to host the WPC Energy Congress this week, and several firms in the King Abdullah Financial District told staff to work from home after loud booms were heard, Reuters says.

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What it means for Indian travellers

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh posted on X that several Indian airlines had stopped service. Air India said a Delhi to Riyadh flight turned back on Thursday and was cancelled. It has also cancelled all flights to and from Riyadh until Saturday, and said it acted “in the interest of safety”. Akasa Air has suspended Riyadh flights until Saturday. IndiGo has cancelled its Riyadh service until Friday.

Travellers with bookings to or from Riyadh should check the status with their airline before going to the airport. The Riyadh airport has given the same advice.

Why the Houthis are attacking Saudi Arabia

Yemen’s civil war paused with a ceasefire in 2022 but has restarted in recent weeks, Reuters says. The Houthis took stretches of the Red Sea coast last month, including areas near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and have attacked Saudi cities and infrastructure. Saudi Arabia says it is backing an offensive by Yemen’s UN-recognised government to retake territory.

This week Saudi-backed forces took back some areas near the strait. The Houthis have also gained ground, and now surround Taiz, Yemen’s third-largest city. About 200,000 people have been displaced since the fighting resumed. Turkey says it is sending mainly defensive and technical help to Saudi Arabia. A US and a Syrian defence official told Reuters that Syria is weighing its options, though a Syrian diplomat said its focus is on its own recovery.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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