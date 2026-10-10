Several injured in Riyadh airport blast; evacuation, travel warning issued

Smoke and flames rise from King Khalid Airport, after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked the airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters/ Representational image)

Several people were injured in a blast at Riyadh’s international airport as more than a dozen ambulances were seen rushing there on Saturday, news agencies reported, citing two regional officials. The attack comes a couple of days after three Saudi Arabian citizens, including a pilot, were killed there as the kingdom faces a fresh series of violent attacks in the wake of the Iran war.

An official confirmed to AP that air traffic has been halted at the Riyadh airport. The Saturday attack is reportedly an escalation of missile strikes by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels against Saudi Arabia. The King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has already been hit twice this week, with several fatalities reported. Flight tracking site Flightradar24’s data showed all flights to Riyadh ​had either been diverted or cancelled. Only a helicopter was visible hovering over the airport.