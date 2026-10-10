Several injured in Riyadh airport blast; evacuation, travel warning issued

Riyadh airport blast prompted an emergency response, with ambulances rushing to the airport, flights halted and passengers urged to verify flight status.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 10, 2026 09:42 PM IST
Smoke and flames rise from King Khalid Airport, after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked the airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 8, 2026. (Reuters)Smoke and flames rise from King Khalid Airport, after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked the airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters/ Representational image)
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Several people were injured in a blast at Riyadh’s international airport as more than a dozen ambulances were seen rushing there on Saturday, news agencies reported, citing two regional officials. The attack comes a couple of days after three Saudi Arabian citizens, including a pilot, were killed there as the kingdom faces a fresh series of violent attacks in the wake of the Iran war.

An official confirmed to AP that air traffic has been halted at the Riyadh airport. The Saturday attack is reportedly an escalation of missile strikes by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels against Saudi Arabia. The King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has already been hit twice this week, with several fatalities reported. Flight tracking site Flightradar24’s data showed all flights to Riyadh ​had either been diverted or cancelled. Only a helicopter was visible hovering over the airport.

Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport has issued a travel alert urging travellers to confirm their flight status before reaching the airport after the blast was reported in the vicinity. In a post on X, the airport authorities stated, “Please contact your airline directly and confirm your flight status before heading to the airport.”

Also Read | Pilot among 3 killed in Houthi attacks on Saudi’s Riyadh airport; Air India, IndiGo, Akasa suspend flights

Meanwhile, Kuwait Airways has said that ​it has ​cancelled flights ​to ⁠and from ‌the Saudi capital⁠, Riyadh, due to ⁠what ‌it described ​as ‌the ‌closure ​of ​Riyadh ​airport because ​of the “security situation”. Qatar and Etihad airways earlier cancelled several flights destined for Riyadh, with some cancellations extending to Monday, Reuters reported.

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According to a Riyadh resident, Ahmed Sayed, two loud explosions hit Saudi Arabia’s capital city Riyadh on Saturday, AP reported. It added that nearly 225 flights were cancelled at the airport in the last 24 hours.

Houthi rebels have previously warned airlines that their flights should avoid Saudi airspace, declaring it ​a zone of military operations after Saudi-backed Yemen government renewed its offensive against the militant group this month.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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