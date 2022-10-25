Rishi Sunak, UK Politics Live Updates: Sunak to take charge as Britain Prime Minister after meeting King Charles

What is in store for Rishi Sunak today?

➡️ Rishi Sunak will take charge as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister after an audience with King Charles III.

➡️ Outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss will chair her final Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday morning (around 1.30 pm Indian time).

➡️ Liz Truss will then address the media (at around 2.45 pm Indian time) and make her way to Buckingham Palace to formally tender her resignation.

➡️ Sunak, 42, will then arrive at the palace for his meeting with the King, who will formally anoint him as the UK's new Prime Minister.

➡️ The former chancellor will then make his first prime ministerial address on the steps of 10 Downing Street at around 4 pm Indian time. He is expected to be joined by wife Akshata Murty and daughters Krishna and Anoushka.