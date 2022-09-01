scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Rishi Sunak closes campaign on personal note to wife Akshata: ‘You took a chance on a short kid with a backpack’

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss set out their vision on tackling the cost-of-living crisis, fighting crime, taxation and immigration reforms and foreign policy priorities.

rishi sunak, akshata murthyConservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Narayan Murty attends a hustings event, part of the Conservative party leadership campaign, in London, Britain August 31, 2022. (Reuters)

Rishi Sunak struck a personal note in the final hustings event before the election for a new Conservative Party leader and British Prime Minister concludes, as he thanked his parents and wife Akshata Murty for their support.

Addressing a teeming concert venue at Wembley in London on Wednesday night, the Indian-origin former Chancellor could have been mistaken for a rockstar amid the loud cheers and screams of “Rishi, Rishi”.

Given the sharp contrast between his booming welcome and that of his rival, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, it was clear that at least for this audience Sunak was the winning candidate in the race to succeed Boris Johnson.

“This final hustings is special for me because the two people who inspired me to enter public service are actually here tonight – my mum and dad,” opened Sunak, as the cameras panned to the front row where his general practitioner father Yashvir and pharmacist mother Usha were seated with his wife Akshata.

“It was their example of service and what they did for people that inspired me to enter politics. Mum, dad thank you for always sacrificing and striving to provide a better life for your kids than you had. And, thank you for teaching me that with hard work and belief and the love of your family there is no limit to what someone can achieve in our great country,” he said, to applause and cheers from the crowd.

Turning to his “incredible, loving, kind wife”, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and author Sudha Murty, the 42-year-old Tory MP for Richmond in Yorkshire referenced their love story as students at Stanford University in the US.

“You know what you mean to me, and I am incredibly grateful that 18 years ago you chose to give up your high heels and take a chance on the short kid with a backpack,” he said.

The event saw both finalists set out their vision on tackling the cost-of-living crisis, fighting crime, taxation and immigration reforms and foreign policy priorities one last time in an attempt to convince any remaining undecided Tory members yet to vote before the poll closes on Friday evening. It was followed by a question-and-answer round during which they fielded questions from among the nearly 6,000-strong audience of voters and political enthusiasts.

Advertisement

“The greatest sacrifice I have made is that I have been an appalling husband and father for the past couple of years, it’s as simple as that,” replied Sunak to a question about his greatest sacrifice to be in the running to become the UK’s “first non-white Prime Minister”.

Also read | Who is Rishi Sunak, the Indian-origin leader campaigning to become UK’s PM?

“That is something that is really hard for me because I love my kids to bits, I love my wife to bits and unfortunately, I have not been able to be as present in their lives at all in the past few years as I would have liked to have been,” he said.

“But that’s because I believe it’s an enormous privilege to have these jobs. I care passionately about our country and think I can offer something that will benefit millions of people, that’s why I do it and I am really blessed to have their support as I do,” he added.

Advertisement

The London event marked the 12th and final event in the Tory leadership election race, which concludes on Friday at 1700 local time and the winner is set to be announced on Monday. Sunak, the frontrunner in the first leg of the contest when his parliamentary colleagues voted him in as a finalist, has been trailing in the pre-poll surveys. His “Ready4Rishi” team has used this to frame his campaign around the theme of his self-confessed “underdog” status in the race.

“I’ve not chosen to say the things that people may want to hear, I’ve said the things I believe our country needs to hear,” said Sunak.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’Premium
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’
Electricity Amendment Bill 2022: A mixed bagPremium
Electricity Amendment Bill 2022: A mixed bag

“Although it hasn’t made my life easy, it is honest and, for me, that is what leadership is all about,” he added, reiterating his central message of fighting inflation before any tax cuts – in contrast to Truss’ campaign theme of cutting taxes from day one as the new Prime Minister.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 11:08:47 am
Next Story

Olivia Wilde in the spotlight with Don’t Worry Darling

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

SpiceJet Delhi-Nashik flight returns midway due to 'autopilot' snag '

SpiceJet Delhi-Nashik flight returns midway due to 'autopilot' snag '

UN rights office publishes Xinjiang report opposed by China

UN rights office publishes Xinjiang report opposed by China

Bihar: RJD's Kartik Kumar resigns as minister

Bihar: RJD's Kartik Kumar resigns as minister

Forced conversion to Christianity is on, need law: Akal Takht Jathedar

Forced conversion to Christianity is on, need law: Akal Takht Jathedar

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled
Only for Subscribers

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled

Premium
Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Dobriyal's scene-stealing performance highlights entitlement of youth
Good Luck Jerry

Dobriyal's scene-stealing performance highlights entitlement of youth

Jacqueline knew of Sukesh’s criminal past, enjoyed proceeds of crime: ED

Jacqueline knew of Sukesh’s criminal past, enjoyed proceeds of crime: ED

'Never had difficulties meeting Sonia… had problems meeting the young man': Azad

'Never had difficulties meeting Sonia… had problems meeting the young man': Azad

Premium
Officials spar over user fee for Gujarat's Atal Bridge, days after PM inauguration

Officials spar over user fee for Gujarat's Atal Bridge, days after PM inauguration

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement