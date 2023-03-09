Rishi Sunak’s Illegal Migration Bill: Key points to know

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Wednesday announced a new bill aimed to help the immigrant crisis faced by the country. The Illegal Migration Bill aims to stop thousands of migrants who cross the English Channel in small boats to get to the country.

Amid criticism from the UN refugee agency and legal experts, Sunak has sought to frame the bill as a measure to stop smugglers and traffickers from taking advantage of prospective immigrants. In a tweet from his official account, Sunak wrote: “Today we are introducing new laws that mean if you come to the UK illegally you will be banned from ever re-entering our country. This is how we will break the business model of the people smugglers; this is how we will take back control of our borders. If you come to the UK illegally you will be stopped from making late claims and attempts to frustrate your removal. You will be removed in weeks, either to your own country if it is safe to do so, or to a safe third country like Rwanda.”

Here are some key points from the Illegal Migration Bill.

📌 The UK’s immigration system is “being overwhelmed by those who are jumping the queue” and getting to the country illegally, argued Sunak. Speaking of the migrants who make arduous journeys to the UK via boats, Sunak said: “They are not the most vulnerable. They are travelling through multiple safe European countries, they are paying people thousands of pounds to get here.”

📌 Sunak has said the law empowers the UK government to detain and deport anyone who reaches the country by unauthorised means. After their detention and due legal process, they will be deported to “their home country or a safe third country”, like Rwanda, with whom the UK already has an agreement for this.

📌 But what are the specifics? Though we don’t have all the details, according to Home Secretary Suella Braverman, the provisions in the bill say that people who arrive by boat illegally will be detained for 28 days before they are deported. She said there will be a few exceptions for children, people who are medically unfit to fly, or those who are at risk.

📌 Once deported, the individuals will be banned from returning to the UK or applying for British citizenship in the future.

📌 Another important provision in the bill is that it will be applied retrospectively. This means the law could be made effective from a date in the past, thus affecting those who have already arrived in the UK.

📌 Addressing a press conference, Sunak said emphasis has been laid on ensuring the migrants do not delay their removal by using the lengthy nature of legal processes.

📌 Migrants who are victims of human trafficking would be barred from using Britain’s modern slavery laws to prevent deportation. This includes the landmark Modern Slavery Act, 2015, which deals with offences like forced labour, human trafficking, and exploitation among others.

📌 Under the Bill, the British Parliament will also be tasked with setting a quota on the number of immigrants that the country will intake.