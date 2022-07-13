scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Rishi Sunak tops first round of voting in UK leadership contest

Rishi Sunak scored 88 votes, ahead of Mordaunt on 67 and Truss on 50.

By: Reuters | London |
Updated: July 13, 2022 10:04:59 pm
rishi sunak, indian expressFormer British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the most votes in the first round of voting. (File Photo via Reuters)

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the most votes in the first round of voting to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister, as two candidates were eliminated.

Sunak scored 88 votes, ahead of junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt on 67 and foreign Secretary Liz Truss on 50. Finance minister Nadhim Zahawi and former cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt were eliminated.

Lawmaker Kemi Badenoch received 40 votes, Tom Tugendhat received 37 and Suella Braverman received 32.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...Premium
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...
UPSC Key-July 13, 2022: Why to read ‘Malimath Committee Report’ or ‘Defin...Premium
UPSC Key-July 13, 2022: Why to read ‘Malimath Committee Report’ or ‘Defin...
Jaishankar vs Vijayan: An elevated Kerala highway and a Centre-vs-Kerala ...Premium
Jaishankar vs Vijayan: An elevated Kerala highway and a Centre-vs-Kerala ...
Explained: Why did Gotabaya Rajapaksa choose to flee to the Maldives?Premium
Explained: Why did Gotabaya Rajapaksa choose to flee to the Maldives?

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement