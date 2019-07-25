Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law among 3 Indian-origin faces in Boris Johnson’s cabinet

Rishi Sunak, Priti Patel and Alok Sharma are among the three Indian-origin ministers soon to be inducted into the UK government by new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Patel and Sunak, who is the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, have both been prominent members of the “Back Boris” campaign. Sharma, a junior minister in the May Cabinet, has been promoted by being given charge of his own ministry.

The three Indian-origin faces have been appointed for key posts in what is being hailed the most diverse Cabinet in British history. Boris Johnson unveiled his cabinet Thursday shortly after taking office, naming the team he hopes will help him deliver Brexit by October 31.

Priti Patel as Home Secretary

Priti Patel replaces Pakistani-origin Sajid Javid, who moves to the Treasury department as the first ethnic minority Chancellor of the Exchequer. “I will do everything in my power to keep our country safe, our people secure, and also to fight the scourge of crime that we see on our streets. I look forward to the challenges that now lie ahead,” Patel said, in reference to her new job at the helm of the UK Home Office.

Patel was forced to resign in November 2017 as International Development secretary amid a scandal over allegedly failing to disclose meetings with officials in Israel without informing the UK Foreign Office. However, with her new appointment, she once again returns as the seniormost British Indian member of the UK cabinet.

Rishi Sunak as Chief Secretary to the Treasury

Sunak, the Oxford University and Stanford MBA graduate, co-founded a 1-billion-pound global investment firm and specialised in investing in small British businesses before his entry to the British Parliament in the 2015 general election.

A Conservative party MP for Richmond (Yorkshire), Sunak was appointed the parliamentary under-secretary of state in the ministry of housing, communities and local government as part of a new year reshuffle last year in Theresa May government.

Alok Sharma as International development minister

Sharma, a Conservative Party MP for Reading West, served as the Housing Minister in 2017 and was later appointed as the Employment Minister in 2018. Sharma has 16 years of working experience in the banking sector.