Here’s where UK’s Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak stand on issues from taxes to China

|POLICY AREA
|LIZ TRUSS
|RISHI SUNAK
|Economy/Taxes
|
- Proposes more than £30 billion ($36 billion) of tax cuts to put “money back in people’s pockets”
- Would reverse National Insurance rise brought in this year by Sunak
- Temporary moratorium on green levy to cut average energy bills by £153
- Would scrap next year’s planned rise in corporation tax to 25% from 19%
- Delay paying down Covid debt
- Reform tax system to make it fairer, including review on treating households as single tax entities
- Advocates more interventionist monetary policy; would look again at Bank of England remit
- Says recession predicted by BOE can be avoided
|
- Calls Truss’s plans “immoral” forpiling debt onto future generations
- Top priority is to control inflation
- Supports lower taxes in the long term
- Plans temporary VAT cut on domestic energy bills if price cap on them rises above £3,000. In government he opposed such a cut
- As chancellor, announced 1 penny cut in income tax by 2024; Now says he’ll cut another 3 pence by 2030
- Stick to plan to increase corporation tax in 2023
- Reform taxation to reward companies that invest and avoid penalizing small and medium-sized businesses
- Has expressed concern about Truss’s BOE proposals
|Brexit/ Northern Ireland
|
- Voted Remain but has since embraced leave and is supported by prominent Tory Brexiteers
- Architect of Northern Ireland Protocol Bill which would scrap bulk of provisions on the region in the Brexit deal struck by the UK with the EU
- Pledges to scrap all EU regulation by end of 2023, including Solvency II and MiFID II rules in a “”bonfire” of red tape
|
- Voted Leave in 2016 Brexit referendum
- Supports Northern Ireland Protocol Bill
- Wants businesses to see the benefits and freedoms that Brexit creates
- Plans new Brexit delivery department to review 2,400 EU laws on the British statute book with view to scrapping or reforming them by the next election
|Immigration
|
- Supports government plan to deter small boat crossings from France by deporting arrivals to Rwanda
- Would extend policy to more countries
- Step up law enforcement efforts to pursue criminal gangs responsible for people-trafficking
- Increase front-line border force by 20% and double maritime staffing
- Tackle labour shortages in farming through short-term expansion of seasonal workers program
|
- Has 10-point immigration plan that would narrow the definition of individuals who qualify for asylum
- Supports Rwanda deportation plan, saying he’ll do “whatever it takes” to get it running
- Plans “small boats task force” to tackle cross-Channel people smuggling from France
- Wants “more effective” relationship with France
- Would cap asylum seekers
- Reform Home Office, border force
|Defense/Ukraine
|
- Spend at least 3% of GDP on defense by 2030
- Maintain UK leadership in supporting Ukraine including through sanctions on Russia and providing heavy weapons to Ukraine
- Keep dialog open with Russian President Vladimir Putin but only to “call him out”
|
- Takes “threat-based approach” to defense spending, pledging to invest “whatever it takes to keep our country safe,” while steering clear of “arbitrary numbers”
- Continue to support Ukraine with weapons, funding, sanctions
- Won’t engage with Putin
|Housing/Planning
|
- Tailor policy regionally to make housing more affordable; build vertically in cities and allow villages to expand incrementally
- Joined-up approach for industry and infrastructure so new housing built where new jobs are based
- Consent by local communities is essential to planning
- Incorporate rental payments into mortgage assessments to allow up to 50% of renters to get on property ladder
- Scrap “top-down” housing targets, rip up red tape to boost housebuilding
- Low-tax, low-regulation, low-planning “Investment Zones” including creation of new towns
|
- Guarantee protection for green belt surrounding towns and cities
- Doesn’t support “arbitrary” building targets
- Characterizes his planning policy as “brownfield, brownfield, brownfield”
- Change planning rules to allow denser housing in inner cities
- Promote modular flat-pack housing
- Tackle “land banking” by developers to ensure more land is available for construction
- Slash number of empty shops on high streets by allowing commercial buildings to be repurposed
|China
|
- Reduce UK dependence on China
- Ban reliance on China for critical national infrastructure projects
- Strengthen Commonwealth as counterweight to China through trade and investment
- Says UK should crack down on Chinese-owned TikTok
|
- Says China is “No. 1 threat” to UK security
- Close all 30 Confucius Institutes in UK; review China-UK research partnerships
- Pursue “NATO-style” alliance to defend against Chinese “technological aggression”
- Counter Chinese industrial espionage
- Consider banning Chinese acquisitions of key UK assets
|Energy/Climate Change
|
- Supports net zero goals, but not at expense of people and businesses
- Sees strong case for lifting fracking ban
|
- Supports net zero targets
- UK energy sovereignty by 2045; focus on offshore wind
- Won’t end onshore wind moratorium
- Create dedicated energy ministry
|Other
|
- Rules out second Scottish independence referendum
- Scrap failing schools, allow creation of new grammar schools
- Cut National Health Service backlogs and delays by eliminating bureaucracy
- Set police target to cut serious crimes and neighborhood crime 20% by end of this Parliament
- Recruit 20,000 more police officers
- Would make it harder for trade unions to agree on strikes
- Backs single-sex spaces; would cut civil service diversity officers
- Committed to Johnson’s core policy of leveling up economic opportunity, but had recent gaffe by announcing — and then reversing — policy to set public sector pay regionally according to living costs
|
- Rules out second Scottish independence referendum
- Backs new grammar schools
- Plans task force to tackle NHS backlogs
- Build more than 100 specialist surgical hubs to bring down waiting times
- Impose £10 penalty for missing doctor appointments
- Expand police powers to tackle anti-social behavior like graffiti, littering
- Would prevent biological men from competing in women’s sports; vows to legislate so a person’s sex means their biological sex
- Committed to leveling up policy