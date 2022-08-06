Here’s where UK’s Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak stand on issues from taxes to China

POLICY AREA LIZ TRUSS RISHI SUNAK

Economy/Taxes Proposes more than £30 billion ($36 billion) of tax cuts to put “money back in people’s pockets”

Would reverse National Insurance rise brought in this year by Sunak

Temporary moratorium on green levy to cut average energy bills by £153

Would scrap next year’s planned rise in corporation tax to 25% from 19%

Delay paying down Covid debt

Reform tax system to make it fairer, including review on treating households as single tax entities

Advocates more interventionist monetary policy; would look again at Bank of England remit

Says recession predicted by BOE can be avoided Calls Truss’s plans “immoral” forpiling debt onto future generations

Top priority is to control inflation

Supports lower taxes in the long term

Plans temporary VAT cut on domestic energy bills if price cap on them rises above £3,000. In government he opposed such a cut

As chancellor, announced 1 penny cut in income tax by 2024; Now says he’ll cut another 3 pence by 2030

Stick to plan to increase corporation tax in 2023

Reform taxation to reward companies that invest and avoid penalizing small and medium-sized businesses

Has expressed concern about Truss’s BOE proposals

Brexit/ Northern Ireland Voted Remain but has since embraced leave and is supported by prominent Tory Brexiteers

Architect of Northern Ireland Protocol Bill which would scrap bulk of provisions on the region in the Brexit deal struck by the UK with the EU

Pledges to scrap all EU regulation by end of 2023, including Solvency II and MiFID II rules in a “”bonfire” of red tape Voted Leave in 2016 Brexit referendum

Supports Northern Ireland Protocol Bill

Wants businesses to see the benefits and freedoms that Brexit creates

Plans new Brexit delivery department to review 2,400 EU laws on the British statute book with view to scrapping or reforming them by the next election

Immigration Supports government plan to deter small boat crossings from France by deporting arrivals to Rwanda

Would extend policy to more countries

Step up law enforcement efforts to pursue criminal gangs responsible for people-trafficking

Increase front-line border force by 20% and double maritime staffing

Tackle labour shortages in farming through short-term expansion of seasonal workers program Has 10-point immigration plan that would narrow the definition of individuals who qualify for asylum

Supports Rwanda deportation plan, saying he’ll do “whatever it takes” to get it running

Plans “small boats task force” to tackle cross-Channel people smuggling from France

Wants “more effective” relationship with France

Would cap asylum seekers

Reform Home Office, border force

Defense/Ukraine Spend at least 3% of GDP on defense by 2030

Maintain UK leadership in supporting Ukraine including through sanctions on Russia and providing heavy weapons to Ukraine

Keep dialog open with Russian President Vladimir Putin but only to “call him out” Takes “threat-based approach” to defense spending, pledging to invest “whatever it takes to keep our country safe,” while steering clear of “arbitrary numbers”

Continue to support Ukraine with weapons, funding, sanctions

Won’t engage with Putin

Housing/Planning Tailor policy regionally to make housing more affordable; build vertically in cities and allow villages to expand incrementally

Joined-up approach for industry and infrastructure so new housing built where new jobs are based

Consent by local communities is essential to planning

Incorporate rental payments into mortgage assessments to allow up to 50% of renters to get on property ladder

Scrap “top-down” housing targets, rip up red tape to boost housebuilding

Low-tax, low-regulation, low-planning “Investment Zones” including creation of new towns Guarantee protection for green belt surrounding towns and cities

Doesn’t support “arbitrary” building targets

Characterizes his planning policy as “brownfield, brownfield, brownfield”

Change planning rules to allow denser housing in inner cities

Promote modular flat-pack housing

Tackle “land banking” by developers to ensure more land is available for construction

Slash number of empty shops on high streets by allowing commercial buildings to be repurposed

China Reduce UK dependence on China

Ban reliance on China for critical national infrastructure projects

Strengthen Commonwealth as counterweight to China through trade and investment

Says UK should crack down on Chinese-owned TikTok Says China is “No. 1 threat” to UK security

Close all 30 Confucius Institutes in UK; review China-UK research partnerships

Pursue “NATO-style” alliance to defend against Chinese “technological aggression”

Counter Chinese industrial espionage

Consider banning Chinese acquisitions of key UK assets

Energy/Climate Change Supports net zero goals, but not at expense of people and businesses

Sees strong case for lifting fracking ban Supports net zero targets

UK energy sovereignty by 2045; focus on offshore wind

Won’t end onshore wind moratorium

Create dedicated energy ministry