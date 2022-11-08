Watch | Britain’s PM Rishi Sunak rushes off stage during COP27 event

In an incident that has piqued curiosities, Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was Monday rushed off stage during an event at the COP27 Summit in Egypt by his aides. A video of the incident shared by UK-based journalist Leo Hickman on Twitter showed Sunak hurrying off the stage abruptly, escorted by his aides.

“About 2 mins before he left, an aide came onto stage and was whispering in his ear for more than a minute… there was a discussion going on about, it seems, whether to leave at that moment. But Sunak stayed… another aide made decision to go back to him and urge him to leave,” Hickman wrote on Twitter.

UK prime minister @RishiSunak has just been rushed out of the room by his aides during the middle of the launch for forests partnership at #COP27 pic.twitter.com/OQy9TYkqpX — Leo Hickman (@LeoHickman) November 7, 2022

No official statement has been issued by Downing Street on Sunak’s hasty exit, and it remains unclear as to what information he received from his aides.

Henry Cole, Political Editor of The Sun stated in a Twitter post that the incident was “no biggie”.

“Downing Street sources insist this was no biggie but a late decision to meet with Germans and South Africans. Despite the imagery…,” Cole said.