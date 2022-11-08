scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Watch | Britain’s PM Rishi Sunak rushes off stage during COP27 event

No official statement has been issued by Downing Street on Rishi Sunak’s hasty exit, and it remains unclear as to what information he received from his aides.

British PM Rishi Sunak rushing out of the COP27 event. (Screenshot)

In an incident that has piqued curiosities, Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was Monday rushed off stage during an event at the COP27 Summit in Egypt by his aides. A video of the incident shared by UK-based journalist Leo Hickman on Twitter showed Sunak hurrying off the stage abruptly, escorted by his aides.

“About 2 mins before he left, an aide came onto stage and was whispering in his ear for more than a minute… there was a discussion going on about, it seems, whether to leave at that moment. But Sunak stayed… another aide made decision to go back to him and urge him to leave,” Hickman wrote on Twitter.

No official statement has been issued by Downing Street on Sunak’s hasty exit, and it remains unclear as to what information he received from his aides.

Henry Cole, Political Editor of The Sun stated in a Twitter post that the incident was “no biggie”.

“Downing Street sources insist this was no biggie but a late decision to meet with Germans and South Africans. Despite the imagery…,” Cole said.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-11-2022 at 01:16:37 pm
Next Story

Books by women authors dominate NIF Prize shortlist

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement