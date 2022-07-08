Rishi Sunak announces bid to succeed Boris Johnson as UK PM

A day after Boris Johnson resigned as the UK Prime Minister, former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced his bid to succeed him as the leader of Conservative party and the country’s PM.

Taking to Twitter, Sunak wrote: “I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister. Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country.”

I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister. Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country. #Ready4Rishi Sign up 👉 https://t.co/KKucZTV7N1 pic.twitter.com/LldqjLRSgF — Ready For Rishi (@RishiSunak) July 8, 2022

Sunak, the first Indian-origin politician to hold the high UK Cabinet office of Chancellor of the Exchequer, had resigned from the Johnson cabinet earlier this week.

Sunak, who had reportedly clashed with the prime minister in private about spending, had said: “For me to step down as Chancellor (of the Exchequer) while the world is suffering the economic consequences of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and other serious challenges is a decision that I have not taken lightly.”

“The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously,” he added. “I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

Sunak was earlier appreciated for a steady-handed response to the economic turmoil caused by the pandemic, but was criticised by revelations that his wife had averted paying certain taxes in Britain.