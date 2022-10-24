Rishi Sunak set to become UK’s first Indian-origin PM

Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak on Monday is set to become Britain’s Prime Minister as the governing Conservative Party sought stability at a time of immense economic challenges and after months of chaos that consumed the past two leaders. He will be the third PM in seven month.

Sunak was declared the next leader of Britain’s Conservative Party by the head of the 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers on Monday, placing him on course to be the country’s next prime minister. The committee sets the rules for selecting and changing the party’s leader.

Sunak will replace Liz Truss, who served as Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister.

The new UK PM was the front runner after his rival Boris Johnson quit the race, admitting that he could no longer unite their party following one of the most turbulent periods in British political history.