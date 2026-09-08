Indian-origin councillor Rishi Madlani in race to succeed Keir Starmer as UK Labour MP

Nearly 80 years after V.K. Krishna Menon left a St Pancras council seat to become India's first High Commissioner to Britain, another British Indian is chasing the same constituency's seat in Parliament

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readSep 8, 2026 10:13 AM IST First published on: Sep 8, 2026 at 10:13 AM IST
UK-Indian originRishi Madlani emerged as the only British Indian candidate in the race to succeed Keir Starmer. (Photo: X/ @RishiMadlani

Almost eight decades ago, a Labour councillor in St Pancras left local politics to become independent India’s first High Commissioner to Britain. Now, as Keir Starmer steps down as the local MP, a British Indian councillor from the same corner of London is hoping to write the next chapter of that story, this time inside Parliament itself.

Rishi Madlani, a sustainable finance professional and former Labour councillor, has emerged as the only British Indian candidate seeking to succeed Starmer as MP for Holborn and St Pancras, PTI reported. Starmer resigned as the seat’s MP earlier this month to focus on “international affairs”, triggering a by-election expected in October.

A quarter century in the constituency

Madlani has lived in Holborn and St Pancras for 25 years, since his student days, and is banking on that local history to carry him through. “Holborn and St Pancras has been my home for 25 years, where my politics were shaped,” he told PTI, adding that his work in sustainable finance has taught him how to grow the economy responsibly while tackling climate change.

He said his years as a councillor gave him a direct understanding of the pressures facing renters, workers and young families in the area.

Madlani’s bid has drawn attention from Labour Indians and Labour Friends of India, diaspora groups that point to the constituency’s unusual place in Indian political history. V.K. Krishna Menon served as a Labour councillor in St Pancras before becoming India’s first High Commissioner to the United Kingdom in 1947.

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The groups say Madlani’s run continues that legacy. Menon “began his political journey from St Pancras before achieving the highest levels of international diplomacy”, Labour Indians said, adding that Madlani’s candidacy reflects “the continuing evolution of British Indian participation” in the party.

Madlani himself pointed to Menon’s story as one he is proud to follow, while stressing that his campaign is not built on heritage alone. “I am standing because I believe I have something to offer this constituency,” he said, listing affordable housing, climate action and a fairer economy among his priorities.

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A bruising early test for Burnham

The contest carries weight well beyond one constituency. It is being seen as the first major electoral test for Andy Burnham since he took over as prime minister from Starmer in July. Green Party leader Zack Polanski is also targeting the seat as a chance to win a Commons seat for his party.

The race has already turned tense, with Reform UK facing accusations of racism over remarks about another candidate in the running, Sagal Abdi-Wali, a former Somali child refugee.

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A shortlist of candidates, followed by a final list, is expected to be published this week.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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