Rights group seeks arrest of former Sri Lanka president Rajapaksa in Singapore

Updated: July 24, 2022 5:24:43 pm
A rights group documenting alleged abuses in Sri Lanka has filed a criminal complaint with Singapore’s attorney general, seeking the arrest of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for his role in the South Asian nation’s decades-long civil war.
The International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) said Rajapaksa committed grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions during the civil war in 2009 when he was country’s defence chief, according to a copy of the complaint seen by Reuters.
The South Africa-based ITJP argued that based on universal jurisdiction the alleged abuses were subject to prosecution in Singapore, where he fled after months of unrest over his country’s economic crisis.
Rajapaksa submitted his resignation in Singapore, a day after fleeing on July 13. Anti-government protesters had stormed the offices and official residences of the president and the prime minister.
Subscriber Only Stories
“The criminal complaint that has been filed is (based on) verifiable information on both the crimes that have been committed, but also on evidence really linking the individual in question, who is now in Singapore,” Alexandra Lily Kather, one of the lawyers that drafted the complaint, told Reuters by telephone from Berlin.
“Singapore really has a unique opportunity with this complaint, with its own law and with its own policy, to speak truth to power.”
Rajapaksa could not be reached for comment through Sri Lanka’s High Commission in Singapore. He has previously strenuously denied allegations he was responsible for rights abuses during the war.
In response to questions from Reuters, a spokesperson for the Attorney-General’s Chambers said it had received a letter from the ITJP on July 23.
“We are not able to comment further on this matter,” the spokesperson said.
The country’s foreign ministry has said Rajapaksa entered the Southeast Asian city-state on a private visit and had not sought or been granted asylum.
Shubhankar Dam, a professor at the University of Portsmouth School of Law in Britain, who has taught in Singapore, said while its courts were able to try alleged war crimes, genocide, and torture, it has repeatedly stated that such jurisdiction should only be invoked as a last resort.
“While neutrality is not officially enshrined in Singapore’s foreign policy, it has long cultivated a form of even-handedness,” Dam said.
“Any decision to prosecute a former foreign head of state has to be balanced against its foreign policy objectives.”
Sri Lanka ended a 25-year civil war between separatist insurgents from the ethnic Tamil minority and government forces in 2009. Rights groups accused both sides of abuses during the war.
The ITJP assisted in two civil lawsuits against Rajapaksa, proceedings for one of which were served in a California parking lot in 2019. Rajapaksa was a U.S. citizen at the time.
Both cases were withdrawn after Rajapaksa was granted diplomatic immunity upon becoming president later that year.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Opinion: Risque, risk-taking, and being MallikaPremium
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatarsPremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Latest News
Rights group seeks arrest of former Sri Lanka president Rajapaksa in Singapore
Sanjana Sanghi says she likes unusual roles; thanks Ranbir Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali for introducing her to the world of cinema
IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: India look to clinch the series in Trinidad
‘Boman Irani from Three Idiots’: Ambidextrous Mangaluru girl wows netizens with ‘superhuman’ skills
Russia FM visits Egypt, part of Africa trip amid Ukraine war
Pope heads to Canada as Indigenous groups seek full apology
Three dead in graduation shooting at top Philippines university
Space news weekly recap: China space station module launch, Webb’s ‘purple swirl’,’ and more
Sanjana Sanghi remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on second anniversary of Dil Bechara: ‘Miss You Manny’
Need to prevent stigma associated with monkeypox, call it human pox instead: Expert
Punjab: Brother, accomplice arrested for Ludhiana trader’s murder
Amit Panghal, Lovlina seek redemption at CWG