Rick Gates, ex-Trump aide and key witness for Mueller, is sentenced to 45 days in jail

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2018 file photo, Rick Gates leaves federal court in Washington. (AP) FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2018 file photo, Rick Gates leaves federal court in Washington. (AP)

Written by Sharon LaFraniere

Rick Gates, the former Trump campaign aide who helped bring down two former advisers to President Donald Trump, was sentenced Tuesday to 45 days in jail and a $20,000 fine for his part in a criminal financial scheme and for lying to federal investigators.

Despite his extraordinary cooperation with the government, Gates’ crimes were simply too serious to grant his request for probation, said Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. She said he can serve his time behind bars intermittently, including on weekends, during a three-year term of probation.

The judge, who has overseen the bulk of criminal cases that arose from the special counsel’s investigation of Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, said that she struggled with her decision because Gates had done much to merit leniency.

He provided evidence against powerful people, including Trump’s onetime campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and Roger Stone, Trump’s longtime friend and former campaign adviser. Gates withstood pressure from Manafort not to cooperate with prosecutors, including offers of financial assistance. He also endured what Jackson called “humiliating” cross-examination during three separate criminal trials.

“He has been at the prosecutors’ beck and call since February 2018,” when he pleaded guilty, the judge said, convincing her that he sincerely wanted to make amends for his crimes.

“This was not a quick foray or dip your toe into redemption,” she said. “One can believe in the transformation.”

But, the judge said, Gates’ criminal activity was not an isolated instance. Instead, it spanned an entire decade during which Manafort and Gates each reaped fortunes as consultants to an increasingly corrupt and authoritarian Ukrainian politician and the oligarchs who backed him.

Advisory sentencing guidelines suggested a sentence of 46 to 57 months in prison. But Jackson said that sentence was artificially inflated by the amount of money involved in the scheme led by Manafort.

Although they recommended no specific sentence, prosecutors did not oppose probation for Gates. “He wholeheartedly held up his end of the bargain,” Molly Gaston, an assistant U.S. attorney, told the judge.

Thomas C. Green, Gates’ lawyer, called his client’s cooperation over nearly two years “an amazing effort at redemption.” He also stressed that Gates’ wife was facing a serious illness and he was the primary caregiver for their four children

