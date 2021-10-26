scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
WHO says Covaxin review underway, recommendation likely in 24 hours

Millions of Indians have taken the shot produced by Bharat Biotech but many have been unable to travel pending the WHO approval.

By: Reuters | Geneva |
Updated: October 26, 2021 4:34:58 pm
A health worker displays the empty vials of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 in Gauhati (AP)

A World Health Organization technical advisory group was reviewing data on India’s Covaxin shot against COVID-19 on Tuesday with a decision on its emergency use listing likely soon, a spokesperson said.

“If all is in place and all goes well and if the committee is satisfied, we would expect a recommendation within the next 24 hours or so,” Margaret Harris told journalists at a U.N. press briefing.

