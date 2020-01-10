US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran after missile strikes on its bases in Iraq

Iran is already burdened under staggering US sanctions that were revoked by Trump, after he decided to call off the historic US-Iran nuclear deal which was made during former president Barack Obama’s tenure. Iran is already burdened under staggering US sanctions that were revoked by Trump, after he decided to call off the historic US-Iran nuclear deal which was made during former president Barack Obama’s tenure.

Two days after United States President Donald Trump hinted that his administration might come up with fresh sanctions agaainst Iran, Associated Press reported Friday that US has imposed new wave of sanctions on the Islamic Republic owing to the recent missile attacks on American troops stationed in Iraq.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were quoted as saying that the new sanctions will target eight senior Iranian officials involved in “destabilising” activities in the Middle East as well as Tuesday’s missile strike, which itself was a retaliation for the US killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike.

Elaborating on the extent and nature of the fresh sanctions, Mnuchin said that President Trump will issue an an executive order imposing sanctions on anyone involved in the Iranian textile, construction, manufacturing or mining sectors.

It is reported that the US will also impose separate sanctions against the steel and iron sectors.

“As a result of these actions we will cut off billions of dollars of support to the Iranian regime,” the treasury secretary was quoted as saying.

Iran is already burdened under staggering US sanctions that were revoked by Trump, after he decided to call off the historic US-Iran nuclear deal which was made during former president Barack Obama’s tenure.

