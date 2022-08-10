scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Rescuers to move whale stranded in French river to saltwater

A medical team plans to transport the 4-meter-long (13-foot-long) whale to a coastal spot in the northeastern French port town of Ouistreham for “a period of care,” according to Lamya Essemlali, president of the conservation group Sea Shepherd France.

By: AP | Paris |
August 10, 2022 11:22:40 am
Firefighters and members of a search and rescue team pull up a net as they rescue a Beluga whale which strayed into France's Seine river, near the Notre-Dame-de-la-Garenne lock in Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne, France, August 10, 2022. (Reuters)

French environmentalists prepared Tuesday to move a beluga whale that strayed into the Seine River last week to a saltwater basin in Normandy, hoping to save the life of the dangerously thin marine mammal.

A medical team plans to transport the 4-meter-long (13-foot-long) whale to a coastal spot in the northeastern French port town of Ouistreham for “a period of care,” according to Lamya Essemlali, president of the conservation group Sea Shepherd France.

Experts think the whale is sick and in a race against time for survival, she said. The whale would remain in its temporary saltwater home for “two to three days” of surveillance and treatment before being towed out to sea, according to Isabelle Dorliat Pouzet, deputy prefect of the town of Evreux.

“Then, nature will take its course,” Pouzet said. “We have to be optimistic… the work has been painstakingly prepared.” A team of some 80 people, including veterinarians and environmentalists, gathered Tuesday near a Seine River lock in the Eure region to plot the exodus of the new local celebrity.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?Premium
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?

Conservations groups said it would take 24 people to load the beluga into a refrigerated truck for the approximately 160-kilometer (99-mile) trip to Ouistreham, describing the the saltwater transfer as an “enormous operation.”

Because the region is experiencing extreme heat, the team plans to wait until nightfall before moving the ethereal white creature. It weighs about 800 kilograms (1,764 pounds). Rescuers hope to spare the whale the fate of an orca that strayed into the Seine and died in May.

Authorities said that while the move carries its own mortality risk because of the stress on the animal, the whale can’t survive much longer in the Seine’s freshwater habitat. They remain hopeful it will survive after it responded to a cocktail of antibiotics and vitamins administered in the last few days and rubbed itself on the lock’s wall to remove patches that had appeared on its back.

Advertisement

Sea Shepherd’s Essemlali said medical surveillance at the saltwater basin would help establish whether whale “is suffering from something we can help it with or from an incurable illness.”

Drone footage shot by French fire services last week showed the whale meandering into a stretch of the Seine between Paris and the Normandy city of Rouen that is far inland from the sea.

Conservationists have tried unsuccessfully since Friday to feed fish to the beluga. Sea Shepherd fears the whale is slowly starving in the waterway.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 11:22:40 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

3

Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm

4

Shrikant Tyagi held, got ‘vidhayak’ sticker through S P Maurya: Police

5

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

Featured Stories

Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
Explained: What and where is Mar-a-Lago, the estate and club at the centr...
Explained: What and where is Mar-a-Lago, the estate and club at the centr...
Explained: Electricity Bill – promise, problems
Explained: Electricity Bill – promise, problems
Kerala: Each university should have a separate VC, says higher education ...
Kerala: Each university should have a separate VC, says higher education ...
Double engine decoupled: Loss of JD(U)’s EBC bastion rattles BJP
Double engine decoupled: Loss of JD(U)’s EBC bastion rattles BJP
TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air
Pakistan

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Wary of BJP's 'non-patriotic' barbs, SP, BSP join Tiranga campaign

Wary of BJP's 'non-patriotic' barbs, SP, BSP join Tiranga campaign

As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths

As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths

Premium
Delhi recorded 6 rape cases every day this year: Police data

Delhi recorded 6 rape cases every day this year: Police data

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?
Delhi Confidential

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?

Premium
Making of the raging bull of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Making of the raging bull of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’
Sajjid Chinoy at Explained Live

‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement