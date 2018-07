Rescuer working to save Thailand boys dies due to lack of oxygen in cave

Thai authorities are racing to pump out water from a flooded cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23 (AP) Thai authorities are racing to pump out water from a flooded cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23 (AP)

Thai authorities say rescuer in cave dead from lack oxygen

Thai authorities say a former Navy SEAL working to rescue boys trapped in cave has died from lack of oxygen.

SEAL commander Arpakorn Yookongkaew told a news conference Friday morning that the rescuer was working in a volunteer capacity and died during an overnight mission in which he was placing oxygen canisters.

