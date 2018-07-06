Follow Us:
Friday, July 06, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
  • Rescuer working to save Thailand boys dies due to lack of oxygen in cave

Rescuer working to save Thailand boys dies due to lack of oxygen in cave

SEAL commander Arpakorn Yookongkaew told a news conference Friday morning that the rescuer was working in a volunteer capacity and died during an overnight mission in which he was placing oxygen canisters.

By: AP | Mae Sai | Updated: July 6, 2018 8:40:10 am
Thailand, Thailand cave rescue, Thailand news, Thailand flooding, Thailand boys recued, Thailand army, thailand cave, thailand missing soccer team, thailand rescue divers, Thai authorities are racing to pump out water from a flooded cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23 (AP)

Thai authorities say rescuer in cave dead from lack oxygen

Thai authorities say a former Navy SEAL working to rescue boys trapped in cave has died from lack of oxygen.

SEAL commander Arpakorn Yookongkaew told a news conference Friday morning that the rescuer was working in a volunteer capacity and died during an overnight mission in which he was placing oxygen canisters.

Thai authorities are racing to pump out water from a flooded cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement