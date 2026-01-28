Some Republicans want ‘incompetent’ Kristi Noem removed as calls grow for her to be fired or impeached

Things are going from bad to worse for one of US President Donald Trump’s most high-profile appointees, Kristi Noem, the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), as she faces the heat of the anti-ICE protests sweeping across the country.

Though Trump has been publicly backing Noem, the US President is coming under heavy pressure, including from some of his own allies, to rein in ICE and the US Customs and Border Protection, the two agencies tasked with carrying out his deportation agenda.

The killing of two US citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis by ICE and Border Patrol agents has made Noem’s position and, by extension, Trump’s ability to defend her weaker even among Republicans.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks about the killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis by a federal immigration officer, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Republicans call for Noem’s removal

An increasing number of Republicans are publicly distancing themselves from the anti-immigrant drives and are calling for the removal of Noem as DHS Secretary.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis, who last year announced that he would not seek reelection from North Carolina, was the first to break ranks with Trump on Noem.

According to Tillis, he has lost all confidence in “incompetent” Noem.

“I think my position is pretty unambiguous,” Tillis told reporters. “I think she should go.”

Republican Senator from Alaska, Lisa Murkowski, also made her displeasure over Noem’s handling of the situation in Minneapolis clear and said she “has taken a direction that has not been helpful to the situation.”

When asked if Noem should resign, Murkowski said, “I voted for her. I think the President needs to look at who he has in place as the Secretary of Homeland Security. I would not support her again, and I think it probably is time for her to step down.”

Fire Noem or we will impeach her: Democrats

While Senate Majority Leader John Thune deflected the question on the removal of Noem, John Curtis, the Republican Senator from Utah, said those responsible for the killing of Pretti, no matter their title, must be held accountable.

On the other end of the spectrum, Democrats have one message – Noem should be fired, or else she will be impeached.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has issued an ultimatum to President Trump to fire Noem or face impeachment proceedings. More than 160 House Democrats have reportedly signed a resolution to impeach her.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is also leading a campaign for the immediate firing of Noem, whom he termed a “liar,” “vicious,” and “incompetent.”

Trump has so far backed Noem, who, according to him, is doing a “very good job.”