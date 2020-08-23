Republican National Convention 2020: When, where to watch, and what to expect

The four-day convention, the overarching theme of which is ‘Honoring the Great American Story’, is scheduled to take place between August 24 and 27.

Days after former US Vice President Joe Biden officially accepted his nomination as the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate for the upcoming election in November, the Republican Party is set to re-nominate President Donald Trump for the country’s top post at the Grand Old Party’s (GOP) National Convention, scheduled to start on Monday morning, August 24, 9 am EST (6:30 pm IST).

The four-day convention, the overarching theme of which is ‘Honoring the Great American Story’, is scheduled to take place between August 24 and 27. Unlike the Democratic National Convention, which was held entirely virtually due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Republican Party has opted for a part virtual, part in-person model.

Trump is expected to formally accept his party’s re-nomination from the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday. He is also likely to take part in all four nights of the convention, according to reports.

Each day will have a different theme, and will see an array of speakers — ranging from stalwart Republican leaders to everyday American citizens — praising Trump’s years in the oval office and encouraging voters to bring him back for another term. Viewers can also expect an attack on what Trump had repeatedly called “the radical left” — led by Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris.

How will the Republican National Convention 2020 take place?

The guest list for the convention was pruned to a great extent, to ensure that adequate social distancing measures are maintained. While a small number of Republican leaders will be present for Day One of the convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, most of the events will take place virtually.

The convention will be attended in person by six delegates per state, amounting to a total of 336 people. The original guest list featured the names of at least 2,500 delegates, but organisers were forced to scale back the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All delegates attending the event have been directed to wear face masks and follow social distancing measures. They will be tested for Covid-19 before the event, NPR reported. Temperature checks and symptom tracking will be carried out by organisers at the venue.

In June, the Republican Party had announced that it was shifting the venue of the convention to Jacksonville, Florida after a dispute between Trump and the governor of North Carolina Roy Cooper over the health risk posed by a large-scale gathering in the middle of a pandemic. However, a part of the event was moved back to Charlotte after a spike in cases was reported in Florida.

What is the schedule for the Convention?

The four-day convention will begin on Monday and end on Thursday, with Trump’s accepting his presidential nomination from the Republican Party. While an official schedule is yet to be released by the planning committee, the names of several speakers — including Mike Pence, First Lady Melania Trump and some of his children, Trump’s former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, are expected to speak.

Several American citizens, including Mark and Patricia McCloskey — the couple that drew national attention when they brandished guns at Black Lives Matter protesters recently — are likely to speak at the event.

Here is what we know about the schedule so far:

Monday, August 24: ‘Land of Promise’

A maximum of 336 delegates from different states are expected to attend the first day of the convention in Charlotte. A roll call will be conducted and Trump and Pence will be officially be renominated for the Republican Party’s presidential and vice-presidential ticket respectively.

Tuesday, August 25: ‘Land of Opportunity’

On the second day of the convention, First Lady Melania Trump is likely to deliver her official address and endorse the president. She will address the American voters, watching the proceedings virtually, from the White House.

Wednesday, August 26: ‘Land of Heroes’

On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence will accept his renomination from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland. The fort is famous for being the site of a naval battle during the war of 1812, which inspired the US national anthem — ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’.

Thursday, August 27: ‘Land of Greatness’

Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump will introduce her father on the final night of the convention. President Trump will accept his nomination from the Republican Party and deliver an address from the White House.

Here is a list of expected speakers

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

Former South Carolina Governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

Senator from Iowa Joni Ernst

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez

Pennsylvania House candidate Sean Parnell

Representative Matt Gaetz

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

How to watch the Republican National Convention 2020

The planning committee of the Republican National Convention 2020 will live-stream the proceedings across social media platforms. It will be available to watch on Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, and YouTube.

