Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Reports: Employees at Chinese iPhone factory protest

Videos on Chinese social media that said they were filmed at the factory in the central city of Zhengzhou showed thousands of people in masks facing rows of police in white protective suits with plastic riot shields.

protest, iphone factory, covid test, indian expressWorkers line up to get tested for COVID-19 at the Foxconn factory in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province (Chinatopix /AP)

Employees at the world’s biggest Apple iPhone factory have been beaten and detained in protests over contract disputes amid anti-virus controls, according to employees and videos posted on social media Wednesday.

Videos on Chinese social media that said they were filmed at the factory in the central city of Zhengzhou showed thousands of people in masks facing rows of police in white protective suits with plastic riot shields. One person was hit in the head with a club and another was taken away with his arms held behind his back.

Postings on social media said they were protesting unspecified contract violations.

The factory operator, Foxconn Technology Group, said earlier it was using “closed-loop management,” which refers to employees living at their workplace with no outside contact. That followed a walk-out last month by thousands of employees over complaints about inadequate anti-virus protection and a lack of help for coworkers who fell ill.

At COP27, one hit and many missesPremium
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitchPremium
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market tooPremium
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...Premium
protest, indian express In this photo taken from video footage and released by Hangpai Xingyang, people with suitcases and bags are seen leaving from a Foxconn compound in Zhengzhou in central China’s Henan Province. (Hangpai Xingyang /AP)

Apple Inc. warned earlier that deliveries of its new iPhone 14 model would be delayed due to anti-disease controls imposed on the Zhengzhou factory. The city government suspended access to an industrial zone that surrounds the factory, which Foxconn has said employs 200,000 people.

Foxconn, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, didn’t immediately respond to a request for information about the situation.

New reports earlier said the ruling Communist Party ordered “grassroots cadres” to fill in for Foxconn employees in Zhengzhou who left. The company didn’t respond to requests for confirmation and details about that arrangement.

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 01:09:43 pm
Delhi-based artist Manjunath Kamath on what makes 18th century Pahari painter Manaku’s The Power of Darkness essential viewing

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
