The fresh coat of blue paint used in the multi-million-dollar project was vandalised at a time when the nation is celebrating its 250th anniversary of its Independence Day on the 4th of July. (Photo: Magnific)

President Donald Trump has ordered an inspection at the Reflecting Pool in Washington after repeated attempts at vandalism, and a massive bloom of algae that turned the water bright green, despite a multi-million-dollar renovation project in DC.

Trump promised that work would resume immediately at the iconic American landmark, the BBC reported.

According to Trump, the pool will have to be drained and refilled twice a month. This announcement was made as he flew in a helicopter above the site on Sunday.

The fresh coat of blue paint used in the multi-million-dollar project was vandalised at a time when the nation is celebrating its 250th anniversary of independence.