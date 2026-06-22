Trump orders inspection of DC Reflecting Pool over algae bloom, vandalism

President Donald Trump has called for immediate action after the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool turned bright green from an algae bloom, despite a recent $13 million renovation.

Written by: Express Intern
By: Express Global Desk
4 min readUpdated: Jun 22, 2026 02:32 PM IST
A Senior Trump administration official confirmed that five people have been arrested on charges of vandalism, and five people received a notice from the police on Saturday.The fresh coat of blue paint used in the multi-million-dollar project was vandalised at a time when the nation is celebrating its 250th anniversary of its Independence Day on the 4th of July. (Photo: Magnific)
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President Donald Trump has ordered an inspection at the Reflecting Pool in Washington after repeated attempts at vandalism, and a massive bloom of algae that turned the water bright green, despite a multi-million-dollar renovation project in DC.

Trump promised that work would resume immediately at the iconic American landmark, the BBC reported.

According to Trump, the pool will have to be drained and refilled twice a month. This announcement was made as he flew in a helicopter above the site on Sunday.

The fresh coat of blue paint used in the multi-million-dollar project was vandalised at a time when the nation is celebrating its 250th anniversary of independence. 

Repeated attempts at vandalism have prompted the US Attorney for Washington, DC, Jeanine Pirro, to prosecute individuals found damaging the pool. 

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, she said, “Anyone who is in a position of vandalising or attempting to vandalise will face the criminal justice system in DC.”

A senior official in the Trump administration confirmed that five people have been arrested on charges of vandalism, and five people received a notice from the police on Saturday.

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As of now, 14 police reports have been filed, BBC’s US partner CBS confirmed. A blade made a 250-foot-long gash, destroying the reflecting pool, according to Trump.

US Park Police have not yet replied to the BBC’s email to confirm the number of arrests. 

Also read | What does ‘8647’ mean? US authorities investigate markings near World War II Memorial

History of the reflecting pool

The reflecting pool, which is 2,030 ft (619 m) long, was built between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument in the 1920s. The pool lacks infrastructural management and persistently faces issues related to leaks, deterioration, faulty pipes, algae growth, and bird droppings.

Recently, a renovation was announced and completed for $13 million, yet the lake has continued to be plagued by algae and the paint chipping out from the bottom of the pool, as documented by visitors and media, reported by the BBC

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Also read | Trump shares bizarre AI-generated image of himself lounging in Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool with Cabinet members

Olympian David Hearn arrested

Olympian David Hearn was arrested on Friday for his alleged involvement in the vandalism of the pool. Rejecting the accusation against him as ‘false’, Hearn, in an interview with the BBC, stated that he did not vandalise the pool but simply touched the peeling paint. 

“The condition of any part of the reflecting pool didn’t change. It wasn’t affected. It was the same before I got there as when I walked away from it.” He insisted.

Officials have used hydrogen peroxide to clean the green algae bloom. A news photographer captured a dead duckling in the pool. The death of the animal and whether the harm was done to the animal due to the renovation project is yet to be confirmed.

Rosalina Stancheva Christova, a professor of aquatic ecology studying algae at George Mason University, on June 16, examined a water sample from the pool, confirming that the species is called Desmodesmus and is incapable of harming people or animals. However, if a bird visits the pool, carrying harmful bacteria, it can introduce other forms of algae, the BBC reports.

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“These ecosystems are very dynamic, and the algal composition is changing really quickly, so we need to know which organisms are living there,” she says.

(The article is curated by Salonee Kulkarni, who is an intern with The Indian Express)

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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