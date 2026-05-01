Rats bite displaced sleeping children in Gaza camps as sanitation collapses

Rats and parasites have become a major problem for displaced Palestinians staying in the tent camps of Gaza, with the rodents biting the children and causing epidemics, which are feared as living conditions get worse, news agency Reuters reported.

More than 2 million people were forced to flee after the war, and huge numbers live in shelters which are overcrowded and without proper sanitation. People say rats come into their tents at night, bite children, and damage properties; some families even stay awake to watch for attacks.

Days before her wedding day, Amani Abu Selmi, displaced with her family in Khan Younis in the south, discovered that rats had gnawed through the ​garments and bags of her wedding trousseau inside the tattered tent where they had been sheltering.

She and her mother showed Reuters holes the ​rodents had eaten through her wedding gown.