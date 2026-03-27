Rapper, engineer Balen Shah takes oath as 47th PM of Nepal

Nepal PM oath: Thirty-five-year-old rapper and engineer Balen Shah has taken oath as Nepal's new Prime Minister at a ceremony in Kathmandu.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Mar 27, 2026 12:50 PM IST
Balendra Shah has taken oath as Nepal’s Prime Minister. (File Photo)Balendra Shah has taken oath as Nepal’s Prime Minister. (File Photo)
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Nepal PM oath: Thirty-five-year-old rapper and engineer Balen Shah has taken oath as Nepal’s new Prime Minister. He was administered the oath of PM office by President Ramchandra Paudel at 12.34 PM (local time) at a ceremony in Kathmandu.

Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen Shah, was sworn in as the 47th Prime Minister of Nepal. At 35, he is the youngest PM of the nation.

Balendra Shah, who’s also a musician and singer, released his latest song ‘Jay Mahakaali’ a day before his swear-in.

14 ministers in Shah Cabinet

President Paudel also administered the oath of office to 14 ministers.

Prime Minister Balen Shah will oversee the Defence, Commerce, and Industries portfolios. Economist Swarnim Wagle has been appointed Finance Minister, while educationist Sishir Khanal will serve as the new Foreign Affairs Minister.

(With inputs from Yubaraj Ghimire)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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