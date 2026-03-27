Rapper, engineer Balen Shah takes oath as 47th PM of Nepal

Nepal PM oath: Thirty-five-year-old rapper and engineer Balen Shah has taken oath as Nepal’s new Prime Minister. He was administered the oath of PM office by President Ramchandra Paudel at 12.34 PM (local time) at a ceremony in Kathmandu.

Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen Shah, was sworn in as the 47th Prime Minister of Nepal. At 35, he is the youngest PM of the nation.

Balendra Shah, who’s also a musician and singer, released his latest song ‘Jay Mahakaali’ a day before his swear-in.

Jay Mahakaali Out Now :)https://t.co/XXTnFRVMjT — Balen Shah (@ShahBalen) March 26, 2026

14 ministers in Shah Cabinet

President Paudel also administered the oath of office to 14 ministers.

Prime Minister Balen Shah will oversee the Defence, Commerce, and Industries portfolios. Economist Swarnim Wagle has been appointed Finance Minister, while educationist Sishir Khanal will serve as the new Foreign Affairs Minister.

(With inputs from Yubaraj Ghimire)