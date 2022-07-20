Ranil Wickremesinghe elected new Sri Lanka president, gets support from Rajapaksas’ SLPP

Updated: July 20, 2022 1:04:40 pm
Ranil Wickremesinghe defeated Dullas Alahapperuma, a rebel leader of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) who is backed by the Opposition, and was elected as the new President of the island nation Wednesday.
Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe will replace Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled the country and resigned after public anger over the country’s worst economic crisis exploded on the streets 10 days ago.
The bulk of Wickremesinghe’s support came from the Rajapaksas’ discredited SLPP.
Ranil Wickremesinghe got 134 votes, Dullas Alahapperuma got 82 votes and Anura Kumara Dissanayake of the Leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) got three votes.
Subscriber Only Stories
In the House of 225, 113 seats were needed in favour of the candidate. But, only 223 members cast their votes while two were not present. Further, there were four invalid votes.
The voting process was smooth and orderly and was live broadcast on Sri Lankan parliament television.
Former Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa and his son Namal Rajapaksa, who were in hiding for the last few days, came to the parliament and cast their vote.
On the eve of the vote, Opposition leader and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) candidate Sajith Premadasa had decided to withdraw from the presidential race and support Alahapperuma.
Alahapperuma, who belongs to Mahinda Rajapaksa’s party SLPP and was information minister for mass media, had emerged as the Opposition’s candidate.
Wickremesinghe, who has been six times Prime Minister earlier, has indicated that it is the economy, not reforming the executive presidency, that is his main concern.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
We no longer know how to respond to violence
What is India's law on abortion, and why has a pregnant unmarried petitioner gone to SC in appeal?
Latest News
Ranil Wickremesinghe elected new Sri Lanka president, gets support from Rajapaksas’ SLPP
Rocketry gets OTT release date, Madhavan says ‘Mission accomplished’
Maharashtra crisis: SC says pleas filed by Sena, rebel MLAs raise constitutional questions
Dell’s futuristic XPS 13 Plus comes to India, starts at Rs 159,990
Monkeypox: Karnataka TAC recommends strict surveillance at Bengaluru, Mangaluru airports
Thor Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi on Thor’s return: ‘That was a surprise to me too…’
Seventeen hits new milestone, completes six weeks on Billboard Hot 200 with Face The Sun
British homes were built to retain heat. That’s becoming a problem.
Ranbir Kapoor ignored Aamir Khan’s advice on becoming an actor: ‘I thought, ye kya bol raha hai’
Is the palm oil the wonder plant it is made out to be?
Woman crosses track seconds before train arrives. Watch video
Bird Watch: Jacobin cuckoo, a bird that heralds the arrival of rains