scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Ranil Wickremesinghe, a wily political survivor, elected Sri Lanka’s president

Ranil Wickremesinghe secured 134 votes in the 225-member house, while his main rival, ruling party lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma, got 82.

By: Reuters | Colombo |
July 20, 2022 1:32:59 pm
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe. (AP/File)

Ranil Wickremesinghe, a lawyer who served as Sri Lanka’s prime minister a record six times, has finally made it to the top job, securing the presidency after winning a parliamentary vote on Wednesday despite fierce public opposition to his candidacy.

“I thank parliament for this honour,” the 73-year-old said after his victory was announced by the secretary-general of the legislature. He secured 134 votes in the 225-member house, while his main rival, ruling party lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma, got 82.

Wickremesinghe’s rise to power is remarkable. He has ran unsuccessfully for president twice before but secured enough votes among lawmakers despite controlling just one seat  — as leader of the United National Party (UNP).

His experience in senior government positions, and a reputation as a shrewd operator that earned him the nickname “the fox”, should count in his favour as he seeks a way out of Sri Lanka’s devastating economic crisis.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...Premium
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policyPremium
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policy

Wickremesinghe has also recently negotiated with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and enjoys a working relationship with key donor countries including India.

Whether he can quell mass protests that led to the ouster of the previous president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, remains to be seen.

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets earlier this month to vent their fury at soaring inflation, shortages of fuel and other vital goods, regular power blackouts and what they see as corruption among the ruling elite.

While the focus of their ire was Rajapaksa, a member of the country’s most powerful political dynasty before the crisis who fled the country for Singapore, they also demanded that Wickremesinghe stand down – something he refused to do.

Wickremesinghe’s victory in parliament came after he secured the backing of many within the main party, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), that is dominated by the Rajapaksa family.

He took over as prime minister in May after the former president’s elder brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, quit from the position following clashes between pro and anti-government protesters that triggered a deadly wave of violence.

Since then, Wickremesinghe has been involved in negotiations with the IMF for a potential bailout package of up to $3 billion, besides working on an interim budget to slash government expenditure.

“This is a economic crisis and not a political crisis,” the SLPP’s General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam told Reuters. “We feel that Ranil Wickremesinghe is the only person with the experience, the know-how and the capacity to provide solutions to the economic crisis.”

As president, he is to complete Rajapaksa’s term that was scheduled to end in 2024.

‘Politics is a bloodsport’

Born into a prominent family of politicians and businessmen with large interests in the media, a 29-year-old Wickremesinghe was made the country’s youngest cabinet minister by his uncle, President Junius Jayewardene, in 1978.

In 1994, following assassinations that wiped out several of his senior colleagues, Wickremesinghe became leader of the UNP.

Unlike the Rajapaksas, he has little support beyond wealthy urban voters  — although that hasn’t stopped him from repeatedly finding a way back to the premiership.

On July 9, Wickremesinghe announced that he was willing to step down as prime minister as protesters swarmed through central Colombo and set a part of his personal residence ablaze.

An economic liberal who has experience of dealing with the IMF from his previous tenure, Wickremesinghe has also built relationships with China and India, the Asian giants that have long jostled for influence over the Indian Ocean island.

Critics blame him for stalling multiple investigations against the Rajapaksa family, including on human rights and corruption allegations  — an accusation he has denied.

Wickremesinghe’s refusal to relinquish party leadership led to the formation of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), whose leader Sajith Premadasa was also a presidential contender.

As parliament met to finalise nominees for the post on Tuesday, Premadasa abruptly dropped out of the race and announced he would support Alahapperuma. Ultimately it was not enough to sway the vote.

“Politics is more than chess,” Wickremesinghe said in a television interview in 2014. “It’s teamwork like cricket. It is how you must have the stamina for a marathon. It’s a hard game like rugger and it is a bloodsport like boxing.”

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Premium
'He may be unproductive politically but...': Smriti Irani takes a swipe at Rahul Gandhi

'He may be unproductive politically but...': Smriti Irani takes a swipe at Rahul Gandhi

Senior TV journalist alleges threat calls, requests police for security

Senior TV journalist alleges threat calls, requests police for security

NIA raids Trichy special camp for Sri Lankan refugees

NIA raids Trichy special camp for Sri Lankan refugees

We no longer know how to respond to violence
T M Krishna writes

We no longer know how to respond to violence

These are the world’s most (and least) powerful passports in 2022

These are the world’s most (and least) powerful passports in 2022

Ranchi female cop mowed to death during vehicle check

Ranchi female cop mowed to death during vehicle check

What is India's law on abortion, and why has a pregnant unmarried petitioner gone to SC in appeal?
Explained

What is India's law on abortion, and why has a pregnant unmarried petitioner gone to SC in appeal?

Govt announces new work from home rules, here are the details

Govt announces new work from home rules, here are the details

KVPY Exam: Why govt scrapped the aptitude test and merged the fellowship scheme with INSPIRE

KVPY Exam: Why govt scrapped the aptitude test and merged the fellowship scheme with INSPIRE

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Premium

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement