Indian seafarer’s body returns from Venezuela ‘without heart, brain, liver’; probe demanded

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 1, 2026 11:11 PM IST
According to the FSUI, the report noted that the brain, heart, both lungs, liver, kidneys, spleen, pancreas, stomach, intestines, thyroid, hyoid bone, larynx and trachea of Rakesh Chauhan were all absent. (Photo: X/@FSUIINDIA)
The Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI) has demanded a high-level investigation into the death of an Indian seafarer in Venezuela after alleging that an autopsy conducted in India found all of his major internal organs missing.
The union has urged the Centre and the Indian Embassy in Venezuela to intervene, saying the circumstances surrounding the death of Rakesh Chauhan, a seafarer from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, remain unexplained.
According to the FSUI, Chauhan’s body was flown back to his hometown without an autopsy report or any details from the Venezuelan authorities on how he died. The family subsequently sought a fresh post-mortem examination in India.
⚠️ SHOCKING CASE — Indian Seafarer #RakeshChauhan reported dead in #Venezuela.
Mortal remains sent back to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh without any autopsy report or details from Venezuelan authorities.
Family demanded re-autopsy. The official Post-Mortem Report conducted in… pic.twitter.com/4dGSZtPEfp
Sharing details of the post-mortem conducted in India, the union alleged that none of Chauhan’s major internal organs were found in the body.
According to the FSUI, the report noted that the brain, heart, both lungs, liver, kidneys, spleen, pancreas, stomach, intestines, thyroid, hyoid bone, larynx and trachea were all absent.
The body also bore surgical stitching, the union said, with 22 stitches running from the neck to the pubic region and another 21 stitches extending from one ear to the other.
The post-mortem reportedly found no ante-mortem injuries and said the exact cause of death could not be determined because the internal organs required for examination were missing. The union further claimed that the body had been kept in deep freeze for nearly a month before being repatriated.
FSUI seeks investigation
Calling the case “shocking” and “unacceptable”, the FSUI said Indian seafarers were increasingly being exposed to risks while working abroad.
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The incident comes at a time when the safety of Indian seafarers has come under renewed focus due to rising tensions in West Asia.
Earlier in June, three Indian seafarers were killedafter a commercial vessel was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz, prompting maritime unions to seek stronger protection for Indian crew members. The deceased were identified as Suresh Patnala, Aditya Sharma (deck cadet) and Shivanand Chaurasiya (fitter).
Reacting to the incident, Ministry of External Affairs had criticised the strike, saying: “We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation.”
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