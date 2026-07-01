Indian seafarer’s body returns from Venezuela ‘without heart, brain, liver’; probe demanded

According to the FSUI, the report noted that the brain, heart, both lungs, liver, kidneys, spleen, pancreas, stomach, intestines, thyroid, hyoid bone, larynx and trachea of Rakesh Chauhan were all absent. (Photo: X/@FSUIINDIA)

The Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI) has demanded a high-level investigation into the death of an Indian seafarer in Venezuela after alleging that an autopsy conducted in India found all of his major internal organs missing.

The union has urged the Centre and the Indian Embassy in Venezuela to intervene, saying the circumstances surrounding the death of Rakesh Chauhan, a seafarer from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, remain unexplained.

According to the FSUI, Chauhan’s body was flown back to his hometown without an autopsy report or any details from the Venezuelan authorities on how he died. The family subsequently sought a fresh post-mortem examination in India.