Raids on Maoist breakaway group in Nepal, weapons seized

The police on Thursday conducted raids on a breakaway faction of Nepal’s Maoist party in the Shivgarhi area of Kapilvastu district, about 200 kilometres from Kathmandu. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered during the raid.

Police began the raids at Shivgarhi area early morning and searched 18 houses, seizing two short machine guns (SMG) with three magazines, two pistols, remote sensing devices and explosives. The raid was conducted after the outfit, that calls itself a “semi-underground organisation” targeted a dozen telecommunications towers in different parts of the country, killing one person recently.

The outfit was created by Netra Bikram Chand Biplab five years after the Maoist party, led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, entered the democratic process in 2006.

Biplab was one of the half a dozen deputy commanders under Prachanda when the Maoists had launched a decade-long insurgency between 1996 and 2006.

School students in uniform from the local Nepal National High School resisted the police when they tried to raid the house of their headmaster Yadav Chand, suspected to be an active member of the breakaway outfit.

Another suspected Maoist, Durga Bahadur, was shot and captured by the police as he tied to run away, police said. He is under treatment in the local hospital. A senior police official, who refused to be identified, said the organisational base and the cache of arms suggested that the Maoists had not surrendered all their weapons during the peace process.