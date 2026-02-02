Bajaj
Israel reopens Gaza’s Rafah border crossing with Egypt, after nearly two years

The Rafah crossing has been closed since May 2024 when the Gazan side was captured by Israeli forces.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 2, 2026 05:49 PM IST First published on: Feb 2, 2026 at 05:46 PM IST
rafah crossing Egypt Mideast Wars GazaA crane enters the Egyptian gate of the Rafah crossing to the Gaza Strip, in Rafah, Egypt. (AP Photo)

Rafah border, Gaza’s only border crossing with Egypt, reopened on Monday after Israel closed it nearly two years ago, according to an Israeli security official. A small number of Palestinians have been allowed to enter and exit the war-torn territory, reports stated.

The Rafah crossing has been closed since May 2024 when the Gazan side was captured by Israeli forces. The Rafah crossing was supposed to reopen during the first phase of ceasefire between Israel and militant group Hamas in October which was backed by US President Donald Trump.

However, the reopening of the Rafah border was delayed by the Israeli government until it received the body of the last Israeli hostage in Gaza, which took place last week.

Egypt Mideast Wars Gaza
Ambulances line up to enter the Egyptian gate of the Rafah crossing on the way to the Gaza Strip, in Rafah, Egypt. (AP Photo/Mohamed Arafat)

The reopening of the Rafah crossing comes as a relief to Palestinians but only a handful number of them are being allowed to access the border and no goods are allowed to pass through, BBC reported.

According to local hospitals and the World Health Organisation (WHO), around 20,000 sick and injured Palestinians are in line to leave Gaza for treatment.

Currently, the Rafah crossing is being operated by the European Union as the final step of the first-phase of the US-brokered ceasefire deal which came into effect in October last year.

According to Egypt’s state-affiliated AlQahera News, only 50 people will be allowed to cross the border both ways per day for the first few days. The news outlet reported that the crossing had “received the first batch of Palestinians returning from Egypt to the Gaza Strip”.

The Israeli authorities said a trial opening of the crossing took place on Sunday and it was completed successfully.

Before the Rafah border area was seized by the Israeli forces in 2024, the crossing served as the main exit point for Palestinians who were allowed to leave the territory during war time and the crossing also served as a main entry point for humanitarian aid.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

