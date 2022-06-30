scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Must Read

Singer R Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison in sex case

Kelly, 55, was convicted last September following a 5-1/2 week trial that amplified accusations that had dogged the singer of the Grammy-winning hit 'I Believe I Can Fly' since the early 2000s.

By: Reuters | New York |
Updated: June 30, 2022 7:53:57 am
R Kelly’s first male accuser says the singer promised fame for sexProsecutors accused Kelly, 54, of running a decades-long criminal plot that used his fame — and a network of associates and employees — to prey on women and girls for sex. (AP/File)

R Kelly was sentenced on Wednesday to 30 years in prison, following the multiplatinum R&B singer’s conviction for exploiting his stardom and wealth over decades to lure women and underage girls into his orbit for sex.

The sentence was imposed by US District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn federal court.

Kelly, 55, was convicted last September following a 5-1/2 week trial that amplified accusations that had dogged the singer of the Grammy-winning hit “I Believe I Can Fly” since the early 2000s.

He is among the most prominent people convicted of sexual misbehaviour during the #MeToo movement against such conduct by prominent men.

Earlier on Wednesday, several women who testified against Kelly during the trial spoke about how he had promised to mentor them and help them attain stardom, only to subject them to degrading sexual treatment and physical harm. Many said the abuse led to mental health problems that persist.

Also read | First Male Accuser Testifies in R. Kelly Trial

“As a teenager, I didn’t know how to say no to R Kelly when he asked me to perform oral sex on him,” said a woman identified as Jane Doe No 2.

She then paused, looked at Kelly, and asked, “Do you remember that?”

Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has repeatedly denied sexual abuse accusations.

He wore a black face mask and beige prison clothing to Wednesday’s hearing.

Kelly was convicted on nine criminal charges, including one count of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act, which bars transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

Prosecutors had urged a prison sentence of more than 25 years, saying Kelly had demonstrated a “callous disregard” for his victims and shown no remorse.

Defense lawyers said Kelly deserved no more than 10 years, the mandatory minimum, arguing that his history as an abused child may have led to his adult “hypersexuality,” and that he no longer posed a threat.

Kelly has been in jail since July 2019.

Best of Express Premium
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...Premium
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...Premium
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growthPremium
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growth
UPSC Key-June 29, 2022: Why to read ‘Dumping’ or ‘Gulabi Meenakari’ or ‘H...Premium
UPSC Key-June 29, 2022: Why to read ‘Dumping’ or ‘Gulabi Meenakari’ or ‘H...
More Premium Stories >>

He will likely be transported soon to a jail in Chicago, where he faces an August trial in federal court on child pornography and obstruction charges. He also faces various state charges in Illinois and Minnesota.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall. Get an Express subscription to access our award-winning journalism.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 30: Latest News
Advertisement