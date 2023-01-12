scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Discovery of more classified records raises questions over Biden’s handling of documents

Republicans relished in the new revelations, accusing Biden of hypocrisy in calling former President Donald Trump irresponsible for hoarding sensitive documents at his private club and residence in Florida.

joe biden, indian expressPresident Joe Biden speaks during a White House event to mark the second anniversary of the January 6 attack on the Capitol, in Washington.(Pete Marovich/The New York Times)
Written by Glenn Thrush

President Joe Biden’s aides found a new batch of classified documents at a second location associated with Biden, a person familiar with the situation said Wednesday — a disclosure, the second in three days, that is sure to intensify Republican attacks.

It is not clear where or when the records were recovered. But Biden’s aides have been scouring various places since November, when his lawyers discovered a handful of classified files, which included briefing materials on foreign countries, when they were closing a think tank office in Washington. The Justice Department is reviewing the discovery to determine how to proceed.

Republicans relished in the new revelations, accusing Biden of hypocrisy in calling former President Donald Trump irresponsible for hoarding sensitive documents at his private club and residence in Florida. This week, the new Republican chair of the House oversight committee issued a far-ranging request to the National Archives and Records Administration, which is supposed to receive all highly sensitive materials after an administration leaves office, for documents and correspondence.

Also Read |Classified documents found in second location associated with Joe Biden

A White House spokesperson and a member of Biden’s legal team did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for the Justice Department declined to comment.

On Tuesday, Biden told reporters in Mexico City that he was “surprised” to learn in November that his lawyers found classified government documents in his former office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.

He said his staff had fully cooperated with the National Archives and the Justice Department.

A day later, NBC News reported that another cache had been found at a different, undisclosed location.

The discovery of the second batch of material raises new questions about the handling of sensitive documents by a Biden team that has prided itself for adhering to norms and rules flouted by his predecessor.

Don't miss |How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compares with the Donald Trump case

But the circumstances of the two cases appear to be strikingly different. Unlike Trump, who resisted months of government requests to return the records stored at Mar-a-Lago and failed to fully comply with a subpoena, Biden’s team appears to have acted swiftly and in accordance with the law, immediately summoning officials with the National Archives to retrieve the files. The archives then alerted the Justice Department, according to the White House.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 09:09 IST
