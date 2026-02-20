Quentin Griffiths death: Asos co-founder dies after falling from 17th floor in Thailand

Asos co-founder Quentin Griffiths died amid two legal cases with his ex-wife.

Feb 20, 2026
Quentin Griffiths co-founded Asos in 2000 before leaving the company in 2005.

Quentin Griffiths, one of the co-founders of the online fashion retailer Asos, has died after falling from the 17th-floor balcony of a high-rise condominium in Thailand.

In a statement to the BBC, an unnamed police officer said Griffiths was all by himself in the apartment, with the room locked from the inside. Also, there was no trace of any break-ins.

The Thai police said they found Griffiths beneath the balcony of an 18-storey condominium located in the coastal city of Pattaya.

While the Thai police have already performed an autopsy and have found no signs of foul play, authorities are still waiting for more tests on his body.

The Asos co-founder’s death comes after his ex-wife accused Griffiths of stealing £500,000 from the company they ran together and forging documents to sell land and shares in the company without informing her.

Following this, he was arrested and quizzed by the police last year. After Griffiths insisted that he was innocent, the police released him. However, the case is still underway.

Griffiths co-founded Asos back in 2000 with Nick Robertson, Andrew Regan and Deborah Thorpe. Initially called As Seen On Screen, ASOS for short, the company originally sold fashion inspired by clothing worn by TV actors and film stars.

It then grew into an online fashion marketplace and had a valuation of £6 billion at one point in time. Asos’ designs are also worn by Rihanna and Michelle Obama.

However, Griffiths had left the company in 2005 and later on co-founded the online furniture store Achica, music-focused fashion brand EBTM and the ethical clothing website Adili.

Griffiths was also involved in a number of legal and financial cases. He moved to Thailand back in 2007 and has three children.

