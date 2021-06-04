Queen Elizabeth will meet Biden at her castle this month

Queen Elizabeth II will meet US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden this month at the royal residence of Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace announced Thursday. It would be the first meeting between the two leaders since Biden’s election.

No further details were given about the June 13 meeting, part of Biden’s first presidential trip abroad, which will include stops at the Group of 7 summit in England, a meeting with the European Union in Brussels and a face-to-face with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

The White House confirmed the Bidens’ visit with the queen.

The British monarch last hosted a U.S. president in June 2019, when Donald Trump visited the country on a lavish state visit, which he later characterized as “a great time.” But the event stirred controversy, given only a handful of U.S. presidents have received the honor of an official state visit. Some British citizens and lawmakers protested against the visit.

And on a previous visit in 2018, Trump famously made headlines by walking in front of Elizabeth, 95, during an inspection of the royal guard — a breach of protocol.

The world’s longest reigning monarch, Elizabeth has met with every U.S. president since Harry S. Truman except Lyndon B. Johnson. She will celebrate her 70th year on the throne next year.