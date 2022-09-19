Queen Elizabeth II funeral live updates: State funeral for Britain’s longest-serving monarch to begin at 3.30 pm

Opinion | The Queen is dead… Long live the Queen?

Queen Elizabeth Windsor, the longest-ruling monarch of Britain and possibly anywhere in the world, died on September 8. Elizabeth was 96 years old. She took over the reins of the British Crown on February 6, 1952. Her path towards the Crown was the result of extraordinary circumstances. She was third in the line of the Crown. Her becoming the Queen was a long shot since her father, the Duke of York, was King George V’s second son. Her uncle unexpectedly relinquished the entitlements to follow his heart and marry an American twice divorced. With no male siblings, Elizabeth became the leader of the British Empire, ruling the earth at the age of 25.

Social media reactions from the former colonies to Elizabeth's passing demonstrate that memories of colonisation are beyond rhetoric. Colour-based society and rule of global elites have not allowed them to reconcile with the past. Economic inequality and political sycophancy have made the non-white public more intolerant of anything that would remotely glorify their current oppression. The Queen was more than an artifice of past rulers.