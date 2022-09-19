Queen Elizabeth II funeral live updates: State funeral for Britain’s longest-serving monarch to begin at 3.30 pm

scorecardresearch
New Delhi | Updated: September 19, 2022 7:25:25 am
Queen Elizabeth II funeral live updates: A portrait of the late Britain's Queen Elizabeth is on display before a memorial service, at the all saints Anglican Church in Nairobi, Kenya, September 18, 2022. (REUTERS)

Queen Elizabeth II funeral live updates: Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, will be honoured with a full state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday. In accordance with the wish of the Queen’s successor, her son King Charles III, the public mourning period will continue across the country for a week after the funeral. The funeral will begin at 3.30 pm IST and is expected to last an hour.

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in London late Saturday evening to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of India. US President Joe Biden and other world leaders have flown into London for the funeral, to which around 500 royals, heads of state and heads of government from around the globe have been invited. Saudi Arabia’s de-facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is no longer expected to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, news agency Reuters quoted one of its British foreign office sources as saying.

Earlier on Wednesday, the coffin was taken by a horse-drawn gun carriage to the Houses of Parliament also known as the Palace of Westminster, where it lay in state for four days at Westminster Hall. Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne.

Live Blog

07:25 (IST)19 Sep 2022
Opinion | The Queen is dead… Long live the Queen?

Queen Elizabeth Windsor, the longest-ruling monarch of Britain and possibly anywhere in the world, died on September 8. Elizabeth was 96 years old. She took over the reins of the British Crown on February 6, 1952. Her path towards the Crown was the result of extraordinary circumstances. She was third in the line of the Crown. Her becoming the Queen was a long shot since her father, the Duke of York, was King George V’s second son. Her uncle unexpectedly relinquished the entitlements to follow his heart and marry an American twice divorced. With no male siblings, Elizabeth became the leader of the British Empire, ruling the earth at the age of 25.

Social media reactions from the former colonies to Elizabeth’s passing demonstrate that memories of colonisation are beyond rhetoric. Colour-based society and rule of global elites have not allowed them to reconcile with the past. Economic inequality and political sycophancy have made the non-white public more intolerant of anything that would remotely glorify their current oppression. The Queen was more than an artifice of past rulers. (Read more)

07:21 (IST)19 Sep 2022
Watch: President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to late Queen

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday visited Westminster Hall in London to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8.

Britain’s longest-serving monarch is lying in state at the hall until the morning of the state funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey. Murmu offered tribute to the Queen on behalf of the people of India. (Read more)

07:20 (IST)19 Sep 2022
When is Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will be held on September 19 (Monday) at Westminster Abbey. It will begin at about 3.30 pm (IST) and is expected to last an hour.

Earlier on Wednesday, the coffin was taken by a horse-drawn gun carriage to the Houses of Parliament also known as the Palace of Westminster, where it lay in state for four days at Westminster Hall.

Prior to this, the coffin was brought to London’s Buckingham Palace from London from Balmoral, Scotland, where she passed away at the age of 96. Following her death, processions and rituals were conducted in Balmoral, before the body was brought to London.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch died on September 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. (AP)

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, French President Emmanuel Macron, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, Vice President of China Wang Qishan, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol are expected to attend the funeral.

Britain has invited heads of state or a representative at an ambassadorial level from any country with which it has full diplomatic relations. Countries that have not been invited include Syria and Venezuela because London does not currently have normal diplomatic relations with those states. Britain has also not invited representatives from Russia, Belarus or Myanmar after it imposed economic sanctions on those countries.

Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's second son, paid tribute to his mother on Sunday, saying he would treasure forever her love, compassion, care and confidence. Addressing his statement to "Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty", reflecting the three roles he said Elizabeth had fulfilled during her 70-year reign, Andrew, the Duke of York, said he would miss her "insights, advice and humour". "Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever," he said.

2,000 dignitaries and guests are expected to arrive at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral, ranging from King Charles III and other royals to world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden to members of the British public who helped battle the COVID-19 pandemic. 5,949 military personnel have been deployed throughout the meticulously choreographed operation that began with the queen's death. That number comprises 4,416 from the army, 847 from the navy and 686 from the air force. In addition, around 175 armed forces personnel from Commonwealth nations have been involved.

