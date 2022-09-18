scorecardresearch
President Droupadi Murmu reaches London to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Murmu is on a three-day visit to the UK, from September 17 to September 19, during which she will attend the Queen's funeral service.

President Murmu has also been invited to a reception for world leaders hosted at Buckingham Palace by King Charles III on Sunday evening. (Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in London late Saturday evening to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 at the age of 96 at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Her funeral will take place on September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London.

Murmu is on a three-day visit to the UK, from September 17 to September 19, during which she will attend the Queen’s funeral service. President Murmu has also been invited to a reception for world leaders hosted at Buckingham Palace by King Charles III on Sunday evening.

Earlier, the official handle of Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted, “President Droupadi Murmu emplanes for London, United Kingdom, to attend the state funeral of H.M. Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the British High Commission on September 12 to convey India’s condolences. India also observed a day of national mourning last Sunday.

In 70 years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely, the MEA said in a statement. She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as Head of the Commonwealth, it said.

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 08:07:01 am
Live Blog

